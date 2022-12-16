Home Business Japan: PMI manufacturing contraction phase worsens, companies pay more inflation and less demand
Japan: PMI manufacturing contraction phase worsens, companies pay more inflation and less demand

Japan: PMI manufacturing contraction phase worsens, companies pay more inflation and less demand

Japan’s manufacturing PMI, compiled jointly by Jibun Markit and S&P Global, fell to 48.8 points in December, from 49 in November’s final reading, slipping to its lowest level since October 2020, and clearly contraction phase. This is what emerges from the preliminary reading of the data.

The contraction phase is confirmed by the fact that the manufacturing PMI settled (even accelerating downwards) at a level below 50 points, the dividing line between the contraction phase – values ​​below – and expansion phase – values ​​above .

“Manufacturers continued to struggle amid weak demand conditions and strong inflationary pressures,” said S&P Global, commenting on the data.

The trend of the PMI services index for Japan improved, accelerating the expansion phase, rising to 51.7 points, compared to 50.3 in November.

