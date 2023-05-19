Japan: record-breaking Tokyo Stock Exchange. Buffett says buy

The Tokyo stock exchange continues to set new records, with the Topix stock index traveling to the highest values ​​since 1990 and the Nikkei 225 index which continues to shoot beyond the 30,000 point threshold.

Japan thus confirms itself as a protagonist on the world scene not only for the G7 meeting in Hiroshima.

For weeks, traders and investors have been paying attention to the Tokyo stock exchange which, since the beginning of the year, has been outperforming other stock exchanges in the Asia-Pacific area.

The Topix (Tokyo Price Index) has gained more than 6% since the beginning of the year, rising in the May 16 session to its highest value since August 1990.

The reason for the Tokyo stock rally was presented by the equity strategists of Société Générale, Frank Benzimra and Tsutomu Saito who, in a note, wrote that “foreign investors are back”, adding that this factor “says something about the nature of the stock market recovery in Japan”.

And if foreign investors have returned, the strategists explained, it is due to “fundamentals, robust domestic demand and a more generous distribution policy” by listed Japanese companies, characterized in particular by an “acceleration of equity buybacks”.

Société Générale also released data on Japanese stock purchases by foreign investors worth 2.1 trillion yen (the equivalent of $15.4 billion) in April, noting that the sector however, corporate Japan remains the largest net buyer, with a purchase volume of 1.1 trillion yen since the beginning of 2023.

In addition to the Topix, which has flown to a record since August 1990, the race of the Nikkei index stands out, which has been traveling to a record since November 2021, supported by the buys on the securities of some Japanese industrial giants, such as NSK, Mitsubishi Materials and Nippon Sheet Glass. The list exceeded the psychological threshold of 30,000 points in the session of last Wednesday May 17th.

The factor Warren Buffett also explains the rises in the Tokyo stock exchange.

The King Midas of stocks has positioned himself massively in stocks made in Japan, so much so that the Wall Street Journal has pointed out that Japan is the country outside the United States where Buffett has hoarded the most stocks: in In April, the Oracle of Omaha increased, among other things, the stakes already acquired by its Berkshire Hathaway holding company in five Japanese trading companies, bringing them to 7.4%.

The five groups are Tochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo and all stand out for having a business model that can be compared to that of Berkshire Hathaway itself, as they all hold a diversified portfolio, with an investment perspective long-term and a focus on value stocks and cash flow.

“I just thought these were big companies. Companies that do something that I understand. Something similar to Berkshire, in the sense that they have different interests – Buffett said in an interview given to the CNBC broadcast Squawk Box, during his visit to Japan in April – And among other things they were sold (the shares ) at a ridiculous price”.

To be precise, Buffett has focused on those Japanese companies known as sogo-shosha, known for importing energy, food and mining products into Japan, and for exporting finished products.

Meanwhile, in commenting on their confidence in the Tokyo stock exchange, SocGen strategists said their “overweight” rating on Japan’s equities remains unchanged.

An article focused on Japanese equities names the most popular ETFs to bet on shares: the names of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Aww, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF BBJP, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund DXJ, Franklin FTSE Japan ETF FLJP and Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF DBJP.

As regards the next moves of the Bank of Japan, now led by the new governor Kazuo Ueda, the estimates of Société Générale, reported in an article on CNBC, are of an expansion of the bank, the oscillation tolerated by the central bank, within the context of its yield curve control policy, 100 basis points above and below the 10-year Japanese government bond yield target of zero per cent. (after historic Christmas shock encore)

Just today, from the macroeconomic front of Japan, the numbers relating to inflation were disclosed, measured by the consumer price index. It emerged that, in the month of April, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.5%.

Excluding unprocessed food prices, inflation in Japan advanced by 3.4%.

Excluding food and energy prices, Japan’s core inflation component jumped 4.1%, jumping at its fastest pace since September 1981, well above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

Therefore, according to some economists, an upward revision of the inflation estimates prepared by the Japanese central bank is inevitable.

Japan remains white fly among the main world economies, whose central banks, faced with the scourge of inflation, have been forced to raise rates.

In Japan, on the other hand, an ultra-expansive monetary policy is still active, focused not only on the control of the yield curve (YCC) but also on negative rates, nailed to -0.1%.

The strategists of Goldman Sachs are also positive on the Tokyo stock exchange, who wrote in a note that the solidity of the fundamentals and the prospect of structural reforms “justify the bullish position” on Japanese shares. Goldman also indicates that companies are reporting solid quarterly results, that valuations are cheap and that the stock benefits from the interest of long-term investors like Buffett.