Japan’s retail sales climbed for the ninth consecutive month in November on the back of the Tokyo government’s decision to ease controls on tourists arriving in the country. Domestic tourism subsidies supported consumer spending in particular.

However, there is a slowdown compared to the trend of the previous months.

In fact, retail sales fell on a monthly basis, against core inflation in Japan at a record high in the last 40 years, and the increase on an annual basis has slowed down, as well as disappointing expectations.

On an annual basis, the figure actually marked an increase of 2.6% in November, lower than the +3.7% expected by the consensus of analysts, and a slowdown compared to the +4.4% in October and the + 4.8% in September.

On a month-on-month basis, including seasonal adjustments, Japan’s retail sales fell 1.1%, down month-on-month for the first time in five months.

