Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.09% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it rose 0.09%.

The best performers of the session were Mitsubishi Electric (TYO:), which rose 3.28% or 53.50 points to trade at 1,683.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Daiwa House Industry Co. ( TYO: ) added 2.68% or 87.00 points to end at 3,328.00 and Nomura Holdings ( TYO: ) was up 2.18% or 11.30 points to 528.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kobelco (TYO:), which fell 3.00% or 31.00 points to trade at 1,001.00 at the close. Japan Iron & Steel Engineering Holdings (JFE: ) declined 2.89% or 47.00 points to end at 1,577.00 and Mitsukoshi Isetan (TYO: ) was down 2.31% or 35.00 points to 1,483.00.

1,907 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, surpassing the number of stocks that closed down—1,640. At the same time, 303 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in Mitsubishi Electric ( TYO: ) rose to one-year highs; up 3.28% or 53.50 to 1,683.00. Shares in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd (TYO:) rose to a one-year high; up 2.68% or 87.00 to 3,328.00.

The implied volatility, which measures Nikkei 225 options, rose 1.37% to 16.32.

WTI Crude Oil Futures June options contract rose 0.30% (0.24 points) to $79.00. On the rest of the futures, the July Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.31% (0.26 points) to trade at $82.80, while the June gold futures contract rose 0.32% (6.40) to trade at $2,006.20.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% at 134.12, while EUR/JPY was down 0.18% at 147.93.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.12% to 101.19.