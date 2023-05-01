Home » Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.92% By Investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.92% By Investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.92%
© Reuters. Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.92%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it rose 0.92%, hitting a six-month high.

The best performers of the session were NEC (Nippon Electric Corporation) (TYO:), which rose 14.20% or 740.00 points to trade at 5,950.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (TYO:) added 5.74% or 109.00 points to end at 2,007.00 and SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (TYO:) was up 4.92% or 26.00 points to 554.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Z Holdings Corp (TYO:), which fell 5.61% or 20.80 points to trade at 349.80 at the close. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (TYO:) declined 5.37% or 139.00 points to end at 2,450.00 and Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (TYO:) was down 4.13% or 51.00 points to 1,184.00.

2437 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed down – 1165. At the same time, 241 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in NEC (Nippon Electric Company) (TYO:) rose to a one-year high; up 14.20% or 740.00 to 5,950.00. Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (TYO:) shares rose to a one-year high; up 5.74% or 109.00 to 2,007.00.

The implied volatility measure for Nikkei 225 options fell 7.31% to 15.22, the lowest level in nearly one month.

The price of the WTI crude oil futures June option contract fell 1.22% (0.94 points) to $75.84. On the rest of the futures, the July Brent crude oil futures contract in London was down 1.10% (0.88 points) at $79.45, while the June gold futures contract was down 0.50% (9.90) to trade at $1,989.20.

USD/JPY was up 0.37% at 136.79, while EUR/JPY was up 0.22% at 150.51.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.17% to 101.58.

