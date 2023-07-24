Japan Struggles to Fight Deflation: Mizuho Predicts Limited BOJ Adjustments in July

Title: Mizuho Securities Predicts Limited Adjustments to Japan’s Inflation Expectations

Date: 2023-07-24 15:49:03

Author: Hao Yunying, China Business News

Inflation forecasts for Japan in July are expected to be revised upwards according to Mizuho Securities chief foreign exchange strategist. The country has long been battling against deflation, making the task of removing it and sustaining a non-deflationary state extremely challenging.

Japan’s struggle with deflation has led experts to believe that a certain level of inflation may be preferable to falling back into the deflationary cycle. However, it is anticipated that any adjustments made by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) during July will likely be limited to inflation expectations, without implementing any significant policy changes.

Mizuho Securities’ chief foreign exchange strategist emphasized the difficulty of combating deflation and maintaining economic stability. The current forecast suggests that inflation expectations may see an upward revision, signaling a potential shift in economic trends.

The battle against deflation has been a long-standing issue for Japan’s economy, and it requires careful navigation to strike a balance between stimulating economic growth and managing inflation. Mizuho Securities’ outlook suggests that revising inflation forecasts upwards could be a step in the right direction, preventing the negative effects of deflation.

The significance of this prediction lies in the potential impact on various sectors of the Japanese economy. A shift towards inflation could signal increased consumer spending, boosting domestic demand and promoting overall economic development. It remains to be seen how the BOJ will respond to these inflation expectations and whether they will implement additional measures to support economic growth.

