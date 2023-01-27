Tokyo, Japan’s inflation as measured by the CPI consumer price index jumped 4.3% year-on-year in January, well above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the eighth month consecutive. Immediately after the publication of the data, which rekindled expectations of a change of course of the central bank of Japan – which continues to pursue its negative rate policy at -0.1%, together with the control of the yield curve (YCC ) – the yen strengthened against the dollar, around JPY 129.82.