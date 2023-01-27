Home Business Japan: Tokyo inflation +4.3% in January. Above Bank of Japan target for eighth consecutive month
Business

Japan: Tokyo inflation +4.3% in January. Above Bank of Japan target for eighth consecutive month

by admin
Japan: Tokyo inflation +4.3% in January. Above Bank of Japan target for eighth consecutive month

Tokyo, Japan’s inflation as measured by the CPI consumer price index jumped 4.3% year-on-year in January, well above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the eighth month consecutive. Immediately after the publication of the data, which rekindled expectations of a change of course of the central bank of Japan – which continues to pursue its negative rate policy at -0.1%, together with the control of the yield curve (YCC ) – the yen strengthened against the dollar, around JPY 129.82.

See also  Preventing the risk of interest transmission, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission establishes rules on related transactions of banking and insurance institutions_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Gentili Mosconi prepares the landing on EGM, Palladio...

Inventory of new mobile phone releases in 2022:...

Amundi warns, ECB rates could reach 4%

Bank loans “support” + Shanghai property market resumes...

Traditional TV against Netflix & co., battle over...

Crude oil trading reminder: inventory increase is lower...

US GDP stronger than expected: +2.9% in the...

Morgan Stanley (MS.US) imposed a fine of up...

Centromarca, a table with the Government on consumption

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | LVGEM China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy