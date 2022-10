In September, Japan’s industrial production fell by 1.6% on a monthly basis, worse than the -1% decline expected by the consensus and sharply decelerating from the previous rise of + 3.4%. This is what emerges from the preliminary reading of the data.

On an annual basis, Japan’s industrial production grew by 4.5%, about half of the previous + 8.7% and slowing compared to the previous growth of + 5.8%.