Japanese Brands Embrace Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, Posing Challenges to Chinese New Energy Exports

Japanese brands have entered Tesla’s North American charging camp for the first time, potentially causing new challenges for China‘s new energy exports. Tesla’s charging technology has become an “industry standard” with the participation of more car manufacturers, posing challenges for Chinese new energy car brands expanding overseas. Nissan Motor announced on July 19 that it had reached an agreement with Tesla to adopt the Tesla Charging Standard (NACS), becoming the first Japanese automaker to support NACS. Mercedes-Benz also recently announced that their owners will be able to use Tesla supercharging stations in North America starting in 2024. Other major automakers like Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Volvo have also reached agreements with Tesla. Ford, General Motors, and Rivian are among Tesla’s “rivals” in North America that plan to access Tesla’s supercharging network.

The five major charging standards globally are GB/T Chinese standard, CCS1 North American standard, CCS2 European standard, CHAdeMO Japanese standard, and NACS Tesla standard. The European CCS2 standard is similar to the American CCS1 standard and was developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers and the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. The CHAdeMO standard, which struggled to become a global standard, has declined due to slow movement in the electric vehicle market by Japanese brands Toyota and Honda. Nissan, however, recently announced that they will provide NACS charging adapters for their flagship Ariya model from 2024.

The growing popularity of NACS is due to its reliability and the large number of fast charging stations Tesla has in North America, surpassing the combined number of charging stations that use the CCS standard. Tesla’s Superchargers account for about 60% of all fast charging stations in the United States. Julian Blissett, EVP of General Motors and President of GM China, explained GM’s decision to participate in NACS, citing fundamental differences between the US and China in the construction of charging networks.

While Chinese new energy car companies have not yet entered the North American market, they must plan ahead to compete with Tesla’s dominance in the charging world. Differences in product certification and interface standards between overseas and domestic charging stations create barriers for the export of new energy vehicles, impacting market competition. However, Chinese car companies, especially new energy car companies, are accelerating their overseas expansion. In the first half of this year, auto companies exported 2.14 million vehicles, a 75.7% increase compared to the same period last year, and new energy vehicles exported 534,000 vehicles, a 1.6 times increase. According to AlixPartners, Chinese brands are projected to occupy about 30% of the global market by 2030, with success expected in emerging markets, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The dispute over charging standards will affect related industry chains. Xiangshan shares, a supplier for new energy export vehicles, has entered European markets and is continuing to advance American Standard certification for its new energy products. To gain a competitive advantage, car companies need to invest in research and development and promote charging technology, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and collaborate with industry chains to promote the popularization and development of electric vehicle charging. The standard “going out” will significantly help China‘s new energy vehicles expand overseas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

