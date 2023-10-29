Japanese Car Companies Showcased Accelerated Development in Pure Electric Vehicles at Japan Mobility Show

Japanese Car Companies Accelerate Development in the Field of Pure Electric Vehicles

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, October 29

Xinhua News Agency reporter Qian Zheng Ouyang Dina

The Japan Mobility Show, formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, currently taking place at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center, will be open to the public starting from the 28th. The exhibition showcases Japanese car companies’ new focus on accelerating development in the field of electric vehicles.

With the Japanese government’s plan to ensure that all new cars sold in the country are electric vehicles by 2035, various car companies are competing to display their pure electric vehicle offerings at the show. While many exhibits from Japanese car companies are still in the “concept” stage, there are several highlights worth noting.

The “Nihon Keizai Shimbun” editorial pointed out that Japan was relatively late in entering the pure electric vehicle market, lagging behind in software fields such as artificial intelligence. To catch up with the leading pace in this field, companies must make next-generation technologies practical.

Leading the way at the exhibition is Toyota Motor Corporation, which unveiled a number of concept models for next-generation pure electric vehicles, including SUVs, sports cars, minivans, and Lexus sedans. These vehicles will utilize higher energy density lithium-ion batteries, providing a driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers, according to on-site staff. Toyota plans to launch 10 pure electric vehicles on the market by 2026, with a global annual sales target of 1.5 million vehicles. By 2030, the company aims to launch 30 electric vehicles, with annual sales increasing to 3.5 million vehicles. Toyota is also developing several types of vehicle batteries to further accelerate the development of pure electric vehicles.

Nissan Motor Company, apart from showcasing the FE electric formula racing car, introduced five pure electric concept cars including high-performance supercars and urban multi-purpose vehicles. Nissan announced earlier this year that it plans to launch 27 electric vehicles by 2030, accelerating its electrification strategy.

Honda Giken Industrial Co., Ltd. stole the spotlight with its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) known as the “Flying Car.” Although it is commonly referred to as a “car,” the eVTOL resembles a helicopter in terms of appearance and function. This future mobile tool, which is still under development, is expected to be widely used in various scenarios such as urban mobility, sightseeing, disaster rescue, first aid, and logistics.

Other Japanese car companies are also making efforts to advance in the field of electric vehicles. Subaru showcased a concept model of a pure electric sports car, while Suzuki, known for its small cars, exhibited a concept version of a pure electric light truck that is practical and stylish.

As Japan moves towards its goal of having all new cars sold in the country as electric vehicles by 2035, this exhibition signifies the collective efforts of Japanese car companies to accelerate development and compete in the expanding market for pure electric vehicles.

