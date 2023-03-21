Home Business Japanese companies educate their customers
Business

Japanese companies educate their customers

by admin
Japanese companies educate their customers

German automakers ridiculed Toyota for building vehicles with two engines instead of one, after all, the second drive costs extra. For this reason, the Japanese sold these vehicles for the first ten years at a loss. But Toyota also pursued the strategy because hybrid cars generate societal value because they produce less carbon dioxide through less fuel consumption, emit fewer exhaust gases and are less noisy when driving slowly when the electric motor alone is running

Also read: Why Japan’s carmakers are sticking to all types of drive

However, the manufacturer only advertises its hybrid cars as “clean” and otherwise lets the consumption data speak for themselves. The pioneering model Prius is now in its fifth generation, and last year every fourth Toyota vehicle sold had such a hybrid engine under the hood. Their share of sales is particularly high in Japan and Europe.

See also  US retail sales testify to strong consumption push, but there are lights and shadows (analysts)

You may also like

Bankers’ Association on UBS/CS – Bank President: “The...

Prodi (Franco) crushes Greta. More trouble for “Green...

Bill Ackman and Elon Musk’s appeal to the...

Ex-UBS banker about Credit Suisse: That’s why the...

Ford Explorer, the iconic SUV is reborn electric...

Economy in pictures Lots of actionism, little climate...

Europe and Wall Street are waiting for a...

Raid on Mercedes: It’s about corruption and bribery

Discography: the world market grows by 9%, Italy...

CS takeover by UBS – “Melancholy arises”: Hangover...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy