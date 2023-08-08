Japanese Companies Leading the Way in Rare Metal Recycling from Smartphones and Car Batteries

Several Japanese companies are making efforts to recycle rare metals from smartphones and vehicle-mounted lithium-ion batteries, according to a report by Kyodo News. One of the companies leading the way is JX Metals, which launched the largest empirical test in Japan this spring.

JX Metal Recycling Solutions, a subsidiary of JX Metals, conducted a demonstration test to extract nickel, cobalt, and lithium from lithium-ion batteries and convert them into battery materials. The facilities for this process were completed in March. The company plans to primarily process lithium-ion batteries from home appliances and computers. These batteries will be made non-flammable, crushed, and then rare metals will be recovered by immersing them in sulfuric acid.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation also has plans to start a recycling business in 2025. Additionally, Sumitomo Metal Mining Corporation aims to produce battery materials using recycled rare metals.

The recycling of rare metals from smartphones and lithium-ion batteries has become a crucial focus for these Japanese companies, given the increasing demand for these materials in various industries. This initiative aligns with global efforts to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

