Home Business Japanese fans come and buy GAC Honda e: HEV launched: starting from 163,900 yuan
Business

Japanese fans come and buy GAC Honda e: HEV launched: starting from 163,900 yuan

by admin
Japanese fans come and buy GAC Honda e: HEV launched: starting from 163,900 yuan

On the evening of December 16, GAC Honda’s brand new e: HEV was officially launched.It launched a total of 3 models with a price range of 163,900 to 186,900 yuan.

The appearance design of the e: HEV hybrid version is basically the same as that of the pure fuel version. It still adopts the through-type front grille design connected with the headlights on both sides. fashion sense.

In order to highlight the identity of its hybrid model, the official added a sky blue body color for the e: HEV, and the front of the carThe Honda LOGO is also embellished with blue lines.

ThatThe length, width and height are 4689/1802/1420mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2735mmwhich is positioned as a compact car, looks smoother when viewed from the side, and is more fashionable with the lift-up ribs under the door and the double five-spoke wheels.

Japanese fans, come and buy GAC Honda e:HEV on the market: starting from 163,900 yuan

The tail design is also on par with the fuel version, with polygonal taillights, an L-shaped interior design, the hybrid Honda LOGO and the “e:HEV” logo on the right side of the rear of the trunk, which also demonstrates its identity as a hybrid vehicle.

Japanese fans, come and buy GAC Honda e:HEV on the market: starting from 163,900 yuan

The interior design is exactly the same as the new-generation Civic, so I won’t go into details here, but the configuration is relatively rich, equipped with Honda SENSING safety super-sensing system,Including full-speed adaptive cruise, forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, traffic jam assistand other functions.

Japanese fans, come and buy GAC Honda e:HEV on the market: starting from 163,900 yuan

In terms of power, the car also uses Honda’s fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, which is composed of a 2.0L Atkinson cycle naturally aspirated engine and dual motors. The maximum power of the engine is 105 kilowatts, and the peak torque is 182N m ; The driving motor has a maximum power of 135kW and a peak torque of 315N m, which is matched with an E-CVT gearbox.

See also  In the past 8 months, a total of 189 million tons of carbon emission allowances have been traded, and the performance of the transaction has shown a phenomenon of first delay and then urgent._Market_High Carbon_Nationwide

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

French inflation should peak at 7% in early...

Fed Daly: The road to defeat inflation still...

OPPO Find X6 image exposure, three IMX890 main...

Android memory management has changed its fate from...

Man buys YMTC 2TB SSD for 1199 yuan,...

Wang Xin, Director of the Research Bureau of...

«Fincantieri, more margins by pushing on the core...

Christmas, price increases for Christmas Eve dinner (+13%)...

Nicholas Herbert Stern: “More investment and innovation against...

«Thanks to the agreement with UniCredit, Azimut rebalances...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy