On the evening of December 16, GAC Honda’s brand new e: HEV was officially launched.It launched a total of 3 models with a price range of 163,900 to 186,900 yuan.

The appearance design of the e: HEV hybrid version is basically the same as that of the pure fuel version. It still adopts the through-type front grille design connected with the headlights on both sides. fashion sense.

In order to highlight the identity of its hybrid model, the official added a sky blue body color for the e: HEV, and the front of the carThe Honda LOGO is also embellished with blue lines.

ThatThe length, width and height are 4689/1802/1420mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2735mmwhich is positioned as a compact car, looks smoother when viewed from the side, and is more fashionable with the lift-up ribs under the door and the double five-spoke wheels.

The tail design is also on par with the fuel version, with polygonal taillights, an L-shaped interior design, the hybrid Honda LOGO and the “e:HEV” logo on the right side of the rear of the trunk, which also demonstrates its identity as a hybrid vehicle.

The interior design is exactly the same as the new-generation Civic, so I won’t go into details here, but the configuration is relatively rich, equipped with Honda SENSING safety super-sensing system,Including full-speed adaptive cruise, forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, traffic jam assistand other functions.

In terms of power, the car also uses Honda’s fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid system, which is composed of a 2.0L Atkinson cycle naturally aspirated engine and dual motors. The maximum power of the engine is 105 kilowatts, and the peak torque is 182N m ; The driving motor has a maximum power of 135kW and a peak torque of 315N m, which is matched with an E-CVT gearbox.