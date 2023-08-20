Japanese Government’s Expenditure Reaches 68.5 Trillion Yen in Response to COVID-19 and Inflation

Japanese Government Expenditure Tops 68.5 Trillion Yen in Response to COVID-19 and Inflation

In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising prices, the Japanese government has spent a staggering total of about 68.5 trillion yen (approx. 3.4 trillion yuan) between 2020 and 2023. This information has been reported by Kyodo News on August 20.

These expenditures include a special fixed subsidy of 100,000 yen per person provided to all citizens as well as an emergency comprehensive support subsidy for local governments to secure hospital beds. Additionally, subsidies have been allocated to curb the increase in fuel prices, such as gasoline and kerosene. Cashless settlement service points have also been issued to individuals with an Individual Number Card.

As a result of these expenditures, statistics indicate that Japan’s deficit ratio is expected to worsen by 1.7 to 5.2 percentage points between 2020 and 2023, compared to a scenario without such expenditure.

However, it should be noted that these huge expenditures have also led to an inflation of government borrowing. According to estimates provided by the Japanese Cabinet Office, the balance in 2023 is projected to reach more than 180% of the country’s GDP, totaling nearly 1,100 trillion yen.

The extensive amount of government spending reflects the efforts to alleviate the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising prices. The Japanese government is striving to provide support to its citizens and local governments during these challenging times.

Please note that the original source of this news article is Jiemian News, as reported by Interface News. It is important to approach this information with caution and make decisions based on personal judgment and analysis, as it does not constitute investment advice.

Disclaimer: Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate information and holds no responsibility for any investment decisions made based on this article. Individuals are advised to proceed at their own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

