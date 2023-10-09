Home » Japanese Prime Minister Promises Measures to Support AI Development in Economic Package
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that the upcoming economic package, set to be released at the end of this month, will include measures to support the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Kishida made this promise on Monday during the United Nations-sponsored Forum on Internet Public Policy Issues (IGF) in Kyoto, which focuses on AI and combating disinformation.

One of the key plans outlined by Kishida is the government’s intention to fund the development of computing resources and basic computing models. This investment aims to enhance the handling of the vast amounts of data utilized in AI development and usage. Additionally, special funds will be allocated to promote the application of AI in small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as in the medical field.

Addressing the issue of disinformation, Kishida stressed the urgent need for technology to confirm and verify the source of information to combat false images and other forms of disinformation. He acknowledged that generative AI (AIGC) is often utilized to create fake images and misleading content.

During the ongoing IGF, the Japanese government is gathering opinions from various stakeholders, including AI developers and researchers, to be incorporated into the “Hiroshima Artificial Intelligence Process.” This progress report serves as a framework for discussions within the Group of Seven (G7) countries on regulating generative AI to prevent its misuse.

Looking beyond the G7, Kishida announced plans for an online summit meeting on artificial intelligence, expected to take place in the fall. The meeting aims to formulate international guidelines for AI developers. Japanese Digital Minister Taro Kono emphasized the importance of involving more countries in the dialogue for the formulation of a code of conduct for AI.

At the same forum, Vera Jourova, the Vice President for Values and Transparency at the European Commission, highlighted the similarities between Japan and Europe’s views on AI and generative AI. While the European Union has taken a tough regulatory stance with its artificial intelligence bill, Japan seeks more flexible guidelines to promote economic growth.

The inclusion of AI measures in Japan’s economic package aligns with the nation’s aim to foster technological advancements and innovation. The government’s commitment to supporting the development of AI, along with international efforts to regulate its use, reflects the increasing recognition of AI’s potential impact on various industries and the need to address associated challenges.

