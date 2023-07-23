Japan’s CPI Increase in June Prompts Anticipation of Bank of Japan’s Inflation Expectations Adjustment

Title: Japan’s CPI Increase in June Suggests Imminent Inflation Adjustment by Bank of Japan

Japan’s consumer price index (CPI) showed a notable acceleration in June, adding to the mounting pressure on the Bank of Japan to address the persistent issue of inflation. The release of this data comes just days before the central bank’s policy meeting next week.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan’s CPI, excluding fresh food, rose by 3.3% year-on-year in June, surpassing the previous value of 3.2%. Similarly, the CPI, excluding energy and fresh food, witnessed a rise of 4.2% year-on-year, reaching its highest level in over 40 years. These figures align with market expectations, indicating that inflation continues to be a lingering concern for the country.

The Bank of Japan’s Governor, Kazuo Ueda, is now faced with the challenge of determining an appropriate monetary stimulus strategy in response to the rising inflation. While the central bank is likely to maintain its key policies at the upcoming policy meeting on July 27-28, some analysts anticipate adjustments to its yield curve control program.

Media surveys of economists indicate that the Bank of Japan is expected to raise its consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year from 1.8% to 2.3%. Kazuo Ueda, in support of maintaining an ultra-loose monetary stance, believes that sustaining recent price increases necessitates such measures.

In line with these developments, the Japanese government also raised its headline inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.6%.

Following the release of the inflation data, the yen maintained its gains. The USD/JPY currency pair fell 0.19% to 139.81 yen.

