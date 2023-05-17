Japan’s first quarter GDP surprises on the upside: +0.4% on a quarterly basis, +1.6% on an annual basis

Surprised by Japan’s GDP for the first quarter of the year, which beat analysts’ estimates, rising on a quarterly basis by 0.4%, beyond the +0.1% expected by the consensus.

This was the first quarterly expansion of Japanese gross domestic product in the last three quarters.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the performance of GDP had in fact been unchanged.

Japan’s GDP grew at an annualized pace of 1.6%, well beyond the expected expansion of 0.7% and compared to the previous trend of +0.1%.

Private consumption rose in particular by 0.6% on a quarterly basis, above the estimated +0.4%, while capex increased by 0.9%, well above the expected 0.4% drop.