Home » Japan’s first quarter GDP surprises on the upside: +0.4% on a quarterly basis, +1.6% on an annual basis
Business

Japan’s first quarter GDP surprises on the upside: +0.4% on a quarterly basis, +1.6% on an annual basis

by admin
Japan’s first quarter GDP surprises on the upside: +0.4% on a quarterly basis, +1.6% on an annual basis

Surprised by Japan’s GDP for the first quarter of the year, which beat analysts’ estimates, rising on a quarterly basis by 0.4%, beyond the +0.1% expected by the consensus.

This was the first quarterly expansion of Japanese gross domestic product in the last three quarters.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the performance of GDP had in fact been unchanged.

Japan’s GDP grew at an annualized pace of 1.6%, well beyond the expected expansion of 0.7% and compared to the previous trend of +0.1%.

Private consumption rose in particular by 0.6% on a quarterly basis, above the estimated +0.4%, while capex increased by 0.9%, well above the expected 0.4% drop.

See also  Spada: immediately a ceiling on the price of gas

You may also like

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Munich Re optimistic about profit target

Management of migrants, an embarrassing tragicomedy

The economic operation is recovering and positive factors...

Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These...

Water yes, but in a plastic bottle. Italy...

Siemens raises sales and profit forecast again

Cannes Film Festival, Palme d’Honneur for Lifetime Achievement...

European Commission’s Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy