Business

Japan’s large-scale manufacturing business confidence index continued to decline in the third quarter

2022-10-03 14:07

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Xinhua

According to the results of the Bank of Japan’s short-term economic observation survey (BoJ Tankan) released by the Bank of Japan on the 3rd, in the third quarter of this year, the confidence index of large Japanese manufacturing companies continued to decline, down 1 point from the previous quarter to 8. point. The survey shows that due to factors such as high international energy prices and the continued weakening of the yen due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the cost pressure of manufacturing companies increased in the third quarter. Among all 16 manufacturing industries, the confidence of large enterprises in 9 industries declined, among which the confidence index of large manufacturing enterprises in the petroleum, coal, and non-ferrous metal industries experienced double-digit declines. (Xinhua News Agency)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

