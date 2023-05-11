Japan’s national debt reaches a record high of 1,270 trillion yen by the end of 2022

[Kyodo News Agency, May 11]The Ministry of Finance of Japan announced on the 10th that the total national debt of national debt, loans and government short-term securities will be 1270.499 trillion yen (about 66 trillion yuan) at the end of 2022, a record high. new highs. In fiscal 2022, it will increase by about 29 trillion yen compared with the previous year, and the growth rate will be faster than that in fiscal 2021 (increase of about 24 trillion yen). The issuance of government bonds has increased due to huge fiscal expenditures such as the new crown epidemic and countermeasures against rising prices. Taxes failed to make up for the expansion of spending, and the debt build-up continued.

The total debt is divided by the total population of 124.47 million on April 1, 2023 (estimated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications), and the national per capita debt is calculated to be about 10.2 million yen. If interest rates rise in the future, the burden of paying interest will increase, which may put a heavy pressure on financial operations.

Specifically, ordinary national debt, which is mainly repaid and paid interest by taxation, is 1,027.0973 trillion yen, exceeding the data at the end of 2022, which exceeded 1,000 trillion yen for the first time. National debt, including ordinary government bonds, was 1,136.383 trillion yen, an increase of 31.703 trillion yen.

Borrowings from financial institutions, etc. were 49.6167 trillion yen, a decrease of 811.8 billion yen. Short-term government securities issued to fill temporary shortfalls in funds were 84.4993 trillion yen, a decrease of 1.6996 trillion yen.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the total debt may exceed 1441 trillion yen by the end of 2023. (over)