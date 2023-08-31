Japan’s Nikkei 225 Rises 0.74% as Stock Market Gains Momentum

Japan Stocks Close Higher, Boosted by Tech and Financial Sectors

On Thursday, Japan equities ended the trading session in positive territory, with the Nikkei 225 rising by 0.74%. The gains were primarily driven by strong performances in the technology and financial sectors.

At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.74%. Leading the gains were Recruit Holdings Co Ltd, up 3.65% to trade at 5,220.00, Mitsubishi Corporation, up 3.18% to end at 7,196.00, and Tokyu Corporation, up 3.02% to 1,840.50.

However, some stocks failed to see positive momentum. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd experienced a decline of 4.24% to trade at 508.50, while Matsui Securities Co., Ltd. dropped 3.03% to end at 801.00. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. was also down by 2.61% to 3,652.00.

Overall, 2,302 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange recorded gains, outweighing the 1,303 that closed with losses. Additionally, 255 stocks remained relatively unchanged.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd reached a one-year high, climbing 3.65% to 5,220.00.

The implied volatility for Nikkei 225 options fell 1.44% to 17.74, marking a near three-month low.

In commodities trading, the price of the WTI crude oil futures October options contract increased by 0.18 points to reach $81.81. Meanwhile, the November Brent crude oil futures contract in London rose by 0.14 points to trade at $85.38. On the other hand, the December gold futures contract experienced a slight decline of 0.05 points, reaching $1,972.95.

The USD/JPY pair dropped 0.33% to 145.76, while the EUR/JPY pair fell 0.53% to 158.89.

Lastly, U.S. dollar index futures advanced 0.11% to 103.21.

Overall, the Japanese stock market displayed resilience and strength, with investors finding opportunities in the technology and financial sectors. As the market continues to navigate the current economic landscape, attention will be on upcoming earnings reports and any potential regulatory changes that may impact market performance.

