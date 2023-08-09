Japan’s Real Wages Experience 15-Month Consecutive Decline, Jeopardizing Economic Recovery

Japan’s real wages have faced a continuous decline for the 15th straight month, according to preliminary statistical results released by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The decline can be attributed to the persistent high prices in the country, with real wage income falling by 1.6% year-on-year in June after taking into account the price increase factor.

The statistical results reveal that the per capita nominal cash salary of workers in June was 462,000 yen, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.3%. However, despite this growth, experts and the media have pointed out that the wage increase is not keeping up with the rise in prices. This prolonged decline in real wages is expected to have negative consequences for household purchasing power and overall consumption, which could in turn hinder Japan’s economic recovery.

The rise in prices can be attributed to the marked increase in the cost of imported goods, as well as the continuous transfer of these rising prices to the downstream. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications previously released data indicating that Japan’s core consumer price index, excluding fresh food, rose by 3.3% year-on-year in June. This marks the 22nd consecutive month of year-on-year increase in inflation.

The persistent decline in real wages could hamper Japan’s economic growth and recovery, as it suppresses household purchasing power. The government will need to find ways to address this issue to ensure sustainable economic improvement.

(Source: Xinhua News Agency)

