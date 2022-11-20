Home Business Japan’s richest man, Masayoshi Son, owes up to US$4.7 billion to Softbank and is still losing money: quitting daily life and running away? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
Japan’s richest man, Masayoshi Son, owes up to US$4.7 billion to Softbank and is still losing money: quitting daily life and running away?

According to a report by the British “Financial Times” on the 18th, as Softbank’s technology bet losses increased, Sun Zhengyi personally owed Softbank nearly 5 billion U.S. dollars, which also changed the value of his shares in the group’s second vision fund. Worthless.

Son said last week that he would withdraw from the group’s day-to-day operations, the report said. He said his main focus would be on the company’s British chip unit, Arm, after reporting a quarterly investment loss of $10 billion.

Widening losses on SoftBank’s various investment vehicles have also added billions to technology bets Son owes the group, the report said. That’s because SoftBank gave him money to invest in technology-related funds.

The value of Son’s 17.25% stake in SoftBank’s $56 billion second Vision Fund was also completely wiped at the end of September, from $682 million in the previous quarter. His stake in the investment vehicle climbed to $2.8 billion by the end of 2021.

The Japanese executive now owes his firm a total of $4.7 billion, taking into account losses at the group’s in-house hedge fund, SB Northstar, SoftBank confirmed.

Japan's richest man Masayoshi Son promises to continue developing ARM: This is important for all mankind

