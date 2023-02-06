Home Business Jaqueline Cristian, Romanian danger for Camila Giorgi. What a challenge!
Business

Jaqueline Cristian, Romanian danger for Camila Giorgi. What a challenge!

by admin
Jaqueline Cristian, Romanian danger for Camila Giorgi. What a challenge!

Jaqueline Cristian – Camila Giorgi (Instagram jaqueline_cristian and camila_giorgi_official)

Camila Giorgi vs Jaqueline Cristian a Linz

Camila Giorgi starts again after a good Australian Open (third round in the Happy Slam which crowned his majesty Aryna Sabalenka, tiger of Belarus): 2023 has started well and now the Italian tennis player is aiming to recover ground in the world rankings: she is currently 73rd, but her best ranking is 26th. The first appointment is at Linz Open in Austria. The opponent of the 31-year-old from Macerata in the first round is Jaqueline Cristian.

The 24-year-old tennis player born in Romania is currently out of the top 200 in the world, Camila Giorgi favorite side, but his opponent shouldn’t be underestimated: a year ago these days he was among the top 60 (and in his career he beat a top of the caliber of Elena Rybakina). A serious knee injury compromised much of last season, but now Jaqueline Cristian she is ready to return to her tennis levels.

Camila Giorgi vs Jaqueline Cristian: da Linz ai social

And on social media there beautiful tennis player born in Bucharest while traveling at levels very far from Giorgi (50,000 followers against 666,000), he often publishes photos that are very, very appreciated by the fans…

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tokyo stock market -2.13%, sell in Asia: oil crash -3.5% and fear of lockdown from Omicron prevail over China rate cut

You may also like

Cameroon: a laboratory in Douala to stimulate the...

Case Cospito, not just mobsters. He also teams...

Goodbye small screen!New BYD Qin PLUS DM-i interior...

Starace: “Ready to carry out another mandate, the...

What They Are and How to Invest in...

Confidence in China’s stock market rebounds as foreign...

The ‘spy balloon’ and the new US-China competition

Hunan: Continue to implement new energy vehicle replacement...

Intermarket analysis and opportunities with turbo certificates

SIT, operational efficiency and hi-tech innovation to boost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy