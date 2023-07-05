Jason Statham’s Beastly McLaren 720S: A Closer Look at His Powerful Supercar

Title: Jason Statham Showcases His Beastly McLaren Super Car in the Streets of the United States

Subtitle: Explore the Stunning Speed and Power of Statham’s McLaren 720S

Date: July 04, 2023

At 10:43 a.m. on July 4th, action movie star Jason Statham was spotted in the streets of the United States behind the wheel of his powerful and fast McLaren supercar. Known for his affinity for speed and adrenaline, Statham’s love for exciting machines is evident in his incredible collection of vehicles. Swipe to find out more about what makes his McLaren special!

Throughout his impressive career spanning over two decades, Statham has been a part of countless action and adventure movies, from “The Transporter” to “The Indestructibles” and the iconic “Fast and Furious” franchise. However, it is not just on the silver screen that Statham embraces high-octane journeys; in real life, he is a passionate enthusiast of speed and adrenaline.

In the “Fast and Furious” films, where Statham portrays the character Deckard Shaw, he showcases his driving skills behind various incredible cars such as the Jaguar F-Type, Maserati Ghibli, and the McLaren Senna, among others. But his passion for fast cars transcends fiction, as evidenced by his personal collection of automotive beasts.

Statham has been seen behind the wheel of noteworthy machines like the Porsche 911 GT2, Lamborghini Murcielago, and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. However, one car manages to stand out among the rest – the McLaren 720S, which will leave anyone speechless with its remarkable performance.

This particular McLaren 720S holds a special place in Statham’s heart, as it is the same model he drove in the 2019 film “Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.” He even shared a photo on his social media account alongside the car, exuding pride in his luxurious possession. The photo confirms that Statham was driving the McLaren through the streets of the United States, specifically in the city of Beverly Hills, where he resides with his family.

One cannot help but be awestruck by the astounding speed and power of the McLaren 720S. This two-seater supercar, featuring dihedral doors, is equipped with a V8 engine that churns out a staggering 700 horsepower. With a top speed of 345 km/h and an acceleration time of just 2.6 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h, this car is not for the faint-hearted. It comes as no surprise that Statham invested a substantial sum of $319,000 in order to own this formidable speed machine.

As the actor continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen performances, he also becomes an icon of style and power on the streets. Statham’s passion for speed and adrenaline is apparent in the choices he makes, both behind the camera and in real life, solidifying his status as a true connoisseur of remarkable automobiles.

