I have used a lot of TWS earphones when they broke out in the past two years. I have tried most of the forms and functions, but in the end they were either left idle or given away. For me, most of them have similar functions and sound quality. , I don’t have to worry about choosing one that can be used. I rarely see products that make my eyes shine, so gradually I pay less attention to TWS earphones.

Some time ago, I accidentally saw JBL’s QUANTUM TWS headset, which gave me a bright feeling, and I bought one. What attracts me about this headset will be revealed one by one in the following introduction.

The top of the package is a drawer-style package, and there are disposable transparent glue on both sides. After you get it, you can use the transparent glue to determine whether it is a new package.

After unpacking, take out the contents, the earphone body, earphone storage and charging box, two pairs of replacement earplugs, and a JBL characteristic type C charging cable.

The earphones adopt an in-ear design. QUANTUM TWS is positioned as a true wireless gaming noise-cancelling headset. The in-ear design first has a physical noise reduction function, and the noise reduction function of the earphone itself can achieve better noise reduction effects. The design of the ear handle is not only convenient to use during daily use, but also integrates the touch function.

Open the earphone storage box and put the earphones back into the storage compartment. The wireless earphones can’t get around the battery life. When the noise reduction is turned on, the earphones can be used for 6 hours at a time, and the noise reduction can be used for 8 hours. With the charging box, the battery life can be up to 24 hours. I use the wireless earphones moderately. The QUANTUM TWS can be easily used for a week, and it will be full after plugging in the charger for a while at work.

The Bluetooth connection with the mobile phone is relatively simple. After the headset is taken out of the box, you can see the JBL QUANTUM TWS device in the Bluetooth list of the mobile phone. After clicking the connection, the Bluetooth connection between the headset and the mobile phone is completed. .

When I introduced the charging box earlier, there was a small accessory that I didn’t talk about. This is what attracted me to QUANTUM TWS. Why did we hate wireless earphones at the beginning? In addition to the sound quality performance being inferior to wired earphones, there is also the delay caused by wireless. Especially for the positioning of QUANTUM TWS, it is directly a gaming headset, so the wireless delay is definitely an unavoidable problem. It bypasses the Bluetooth solution and directly adopts the 2.4G wireless solution. I was more impressed by the wireless headset of Numeow. This way of solving the problem, the difference is that Numiao is a solution to connect the device to the storage box to achieve 2.4G wireless connection, and JBL QUANTUM TWS is a solution directly through the 2.4G wireless receiver. It saves a lot of volume for Meow’s storage box. It will be much more convenient to use. My daily gaming device is iPad Pro. Just plug it directly into the type C port of the iPad Pro to complete the connection.

Because many parameters of this headset can be customized, search and download JBL’s own software in the AppStore and install it. At this time, the headset has been connected to the iPad through Bluetooth. After entering the app, a QUANTUM TWS prompt will appear. Click to start using After that, you will first set up and test the headset before using it, and just follow the software prompts to complete it step by step.

After completing the settings, you will enter the headset control interface. In addition to displaying the battery power of the left and right ears and the storage compartment, there is also environmental sound control. This is to control the noise reduction of the headset, but you don’t need to enter the App settings every time for daily use. Because the battery level of the headset can be seen by sliding down the status bar, and the noise reduction switch can be quickly completed through the touch operation of the headset.

I have talked so much about some features of the QUANTUM TWS body and software, but in the final analysis, this is a headset, and finally it needs to be implemented in actual use. First of all, my main usage scenario of this headset is to connect to an iPad while resting in the studio. Pro for playing games. The experience of using this headset is also based on this usage scenario, which nearly represents the actual experience of personal use.

I introduced earlier that my environment is mainly based on the iPad Pro. The game I play a lot on the iPad Pro is Peace Elite. This game has relatively high requirements for delay. During the game, you can listen to it while opening the game. The feedback from the gunshots is also the reason why the iPad Pro is equipped with headphones. Even the four speakers of the iPad Pro can do some but not much in the listening position. Connecting the earphones can really achieve the listening position. The 2.4G If the wireless receiver is used on the mobile phone, it will block the hand, but it can be used as a stand on the iPad. The noise reduction mentioned above also has a great impact on the game process. The earplugs themselves have isolated part of the noise. After turning on the noise reduction, you can better immerse yourself in the game.

QUANTUM TWS is still a headset in the final analysis. The sound quality of the headset cannot be bypassed. When I read the details page, I knew that it supports the QUANTUMSOUDU iconic game sound quality. , Strengthen the recognition of game audio. In the actual use process, speaking human language can better restore the sound in the game scene, and you can hear more details. The voice information of gunshots, footsteps, and teammate communication in Peace Elite is rich, and you can quickly judge Give a specific position, and the sense of reality is full. When communicating with teammates, you can directly use the built-in microphone in the headset. In addition to the built-in microphone, there is also call noise reduction, and the sound is picked up clearly during the communication process.

As mentioned earlier, the earphone handle is integrated with the touch function, which can directly control the opening and closing of the microphone, volume control, connection and hanging up of the phone, and activation of the voice assistant through the ear handle. Some simple operations in daily use can be solved by touch , You don’t need to take out your mobile phone every time to operate, which is convenient for daily use.

After the earphone is used, put it back into the earphone box, and the earphone box will charge the earphone. Charge the earphone box after using it for a period of time. During the charging process, the three battery indicator lights on the earphone box will light up. During daily use, you can also use the battery indicator lights on the earphone box to estimate the remaining power and decide whether to charge.

In summary, the 2.4G wireless receiver design of JBL QUANTUM TWS made my eyes shine. I am quite satisfied with the game delay, noise reduction, sound quality, convenience and battery life during actual use. Behind it is the earphone specially used for the iPad. Although the positioning above is a true wireless game noise-canceling earphone, the performance of sound quality can also be used as a commuter earphone in actual use, and now the popularity of C-mount devices is getting higher and higher. 2.4G wireless The usage scenarios of the receiver are not limited to devices such as iPad Pro and C-mount mobile phones. For some old computers without C-port and Bluetooth, preparing an adapter can realize wireless connection. Except for the iPhone that still insists on using the lighting interface, it is compatible with all platforms, which is a bit interesting and practical. True wireless earphones, as well as JBL’s brand endorsement, are not a loss to start with.