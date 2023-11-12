JD and Alibaba Compete for Singles’ Day Sales in Beijing

JD Reports Record Sales Volume During Singles’ Day Shopping Festival in Beijing

Alibaba and JD.com, two of China’s largest e-commerce platforms, have reported strong sales figures during this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival.

Alibaba’s platforms, Tmall and Taobao, saw positive year-on-year growth, while JD.com claimed to have reached a record gross sales volume during the campaign period. The festival, held on November 11 each year, has expanded from a 24-hour online shopping event to weeks of promotions on various platforms and in physical stores.

This year marked the 15th anniversary of the festival, but Alibaba chose once again not to reveal the actual yuan value of its sales. This decision comes after last year’s sales were affected by COVID-19 restrictions across China.

The festival is closely watched as an indicator of consumer confidence, and this year’s sales were met with subdued expectations due to economic uncertainty. To compete with rivals such as Douyin and Pinduoduo, Alibaba offered 80 million products at their lowest prices, aiming to entice consumers to make purchases.

Discounts of 40-50% were more frequent this year, with consumers expected to spend less or the same as last year. Analysts and industry executives anticipate high return rates this year, as consumers may have bought more with the intention of returning items later. Despite this, health and wellness products, outdoor lifestyle items, and global brands like Nike and Lululemon were expected to sell well.

With various factors affecting this year’s Singles’ Day sales, the final sales picture is expected to take time to fully emerge.