JD Books 618 Helps the Growth of Industries and Merchants to Achieve a Virtuous Circle between High-quality Content and the Consumer Market_Industrial Economy_Finance_中金在线

At 8:00 p.m. on May 31, JD 618 was fully opened. Driven by the continuous upgrade of products, prices and services, consumption enthusiasm was quickly ignited. As of 24:00 on June 1, the turnover of the three parties of JD Books has doubled year-on-year. As the 618 event with the largest investment in the industry, JD.com’s partners have achieved real growth. In terms of book categories, it has been a good start for 28 hours. Children’s books, teaching aids for primary and secondary schools, and novels have become the TOP3 most popular categories, and the turnover of IP entertainment books has increased by 4 times year-on-year.

The turnover of three-party merchants increased by more than 100%, and high-quality content and the consumer market formed a virtuous circle

Low prices, rich preferential benefits, and comprehensive and thoughtful service measures not only allow consumers to fully release their enthusiasm for buying books, but also allow many publishing organizations and third-party merchants to obtain real gains in this Jingdong 618. Data show that within 28 hours of a good start, the turnover of JD Books’ three-party merchants increased by more than 100% year-on-year.

500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ alt=”JD Books 618 helps industries and merchants grow and achieves a virtuous circle between high-quality content and the consumer market”/>



Zhonghua Book Company, Beijing Xueersi Education Technology Co., Ltd., 21st Century Publishing House Group Co., Ltd., People’s Literature Publishing House, Guangzhou Manyou Culture Development Co., Ltd., CITIC Publishing Group, Dolphin Media Co., Ltd., People’s Education Textbook Center Co., Ltd. The company, National Open University Press Co., Ltd., and Machinery Industry Press became the TOP10 “Most Popular Publishing Organizations”.

The TOP10 “Most Popular Book Stores” are: Wenxuan.com Flagship Store, Dangdang.com Official Flagship Store, China Business Imported Books Flagship Store, Boku.com Flagship Store, CITIC Publishing House Official Flagship Store, Phoenix Xinhua Bookstore Flagship Store, Yuntu Prosperity Book Store, Caldecott Books Flagship Store, Zhejiang Xinhua Bookstore Flagship Store, Baobaobus Books Flagship Store.

Children’s Books became the “C position” at the start of 618, and the diverse and high-quality content brought more than expected growth

For the book market, “content” is the foundation of everything. On this 618, JD Books once again ushered in a performance growth that exceeded expectations with a large number of high-quality books. After a good start for 28 hours, children’s books, teaching aids for primary and secondary schools, and novels became the TOP3 most popular categories.

The trend of people’s attention to the outside world can also be seen from the types of books they buy. The turnover of primary and secondary school supplementary books that help children learn and grow increased by 50% year-on-year. Popular literature books are eternal reading classics, and the turnover of IP entertainment books increased by 4 times year-on-year. Adults are more concerned about social development, and economic and social science books are also growing very rapidly.

In the era of fragmented reading, the sense of ritual and enjoyment brought by paper reading is still irreplaceable. “If History Was a Group of Meows” became the TOP1 most popular paper book, “2024 Xiao Xiurong Postgraduate Entrance Examination Politics 1000 Questions” and “Long March (Volume 1 and 2)” ranked second and third respectively.

In the “TOP20 Most Popular Paper Books” list, “Life Story Set”, “DK Natural History Encyclopedia: A Visual Feast of Nature”, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2022 New Edition”, “Journey to the West (human) Educational Edition), “The Ass Detective Set”, “The Complete Works of Ming Dynasty Supplementary Edition (2021 Edition)”, “Magic School Bus Bridge Book Edition”, “Different Carmela Collection Gift Box” and other different themes The success of the best works on the list also reflects the increasingly diversified reading needs of readers.

Readers in Tibet, Henan, and Xinjiang cities prefer to hoard books, and promote reading among all people to escort the fragrance of books to a long-term future

From the perspective of purchase regions, the growth of book purchases from users in low-tier cities is significantly ahead of first- and second-tier cities. According to the data, Tibet, Henan, and Xinjiang became the three provinces/municipalities/autonomous regions with the fastest year-on-year growth in turnover within 28 hours of a good start. Thanks to the social atmosphere of reading for all and JD.com’s “responsible supply chain”, JD Books’ service capabilities and radiation areas are constantly improving.

This year’s 618 is enough to save JD.com. JD Books will continue to offer 50% off caps on self-operated good books, 120 yuan off 300 yuan discount coupons for full books, 100 yuan off 300 yuan discount coupons for cross-store books, as well as tens of billions of subsidies, lightning flash kills and other preferential activities, for Readers bring the most direct low-price consumption experience, making Jingdong 618 full of strong book fragrance.