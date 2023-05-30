JD.com 618 Huanxinjia services are all overweight, trade in old for new, get 10% discount, design VR model room for free, and set purchase discount_TOM News

At 8:00 pm on May 31, JD.com 618 will be fully opened with the theme of “more speed, better savings and boiling fireworks”.Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of JD.com’s entrepreneurship, in order to meet the diversified needs of consumers for partial renovation and whole-house decoration, this year’s JD.com 618 has carried out all-round overweight on home improvement products, prices and services.

To meet the needs of consumers, Huanxinjia pays more and more attention to technological intelligence, good looks, environmental protection and health, JD.com, together with Jomoo, Xiaomi, Chivas, Mercury Home Textiles and other well-known big names to bring the top 100 super-explosive models, opened a limited-time special offer to snap up ; Jingdong Wozhe Channel, in conjunction with Bileti, Villeroy & Boch and other life design aesthetic brands, simultaneously launched the “1 yuan limited grab gift” benefit; many home furnishing industry belt merchants also joined hands with JD.com to bring over one million pieces of 9.9 yuan special offers, And in the form of live broadcast of Yuntan Factory, it will bring big-name spike benefits. Consumers who need a full package of decoration can also choose JD Decoration’s self-operated package package, which can install a 70-square-meter house with a budget of less than 100,000.

In order to bring consumers a one-stop super-saving and rejuvenating home shopping experience, during JD.com 618, the household category not only launched a 50% discount for every purchase of 300, but also comprehensively upgraded the service. For example, you can get a 10% discount if you trade in the old for the new and you can enjoy the convenience of one-step replacement and removal of the old; electronic locks and other categories can be purchased on the same day and delivered within hours; VR model rooms are designed for consumers free of charge, and exclusive scene purchase discounts are also provided. And so on, so that consumers can renew their ideal life in an efficient, affordable and worry-free way.

Product plus price: 100 super hot products, special offers, high-value new products, 1 yuan limited grab

One of the highlights of this year’s JD.com 618 is the simple and direct value-for-money consumption experience that does not need to be billed. Based on the comprehensive consideration of multiple factors such as product quality, functions and consumer reputation, JD. Consumers quickly and accurately get access to cost-effective products.

Zhihuashi Italian-style simple leather functional sofa 50856 with a direct discount of 1,000 yuan, JOMOO’s waterless presser foot-feeling smart toilet with a direct discount of 800 yuan, and Panasonic’s national AA-level eye protection table lamp with a discount of nearly 50 yuan. You can start with less than 1,000 yuan. Xiaomi smart door lock 1S carbon black, and Fuana pure cotton printed summer quilt for only 159 yuan, Mercury home textile ice silk mat three-piece set for 169 yuan, nearly 40% off the double-layer small black umbrella series under the banana three-fold umbrella , the 30-yuan Xitianlong high-through 55L 3 packs, and the 7-head tea set of China Yongfengyuan Ink and Peony Tea Set with a 30% discount will all be opened for consumers at 8:00 p.m. on May 31 Good price benefits.

Focusing on the trend of lazy healing style, technological intelligence, building block space, new corner development, child-friendly, old-friendly and other trends that are popular in home decoration, JD. Cream style latex leather sofa PS061, new products such as the Halo XBOX Fern ergonomic chair jointly launched by HAWORTH, as well as Luolai Home Textile Antibacterial Snow Skin Seven Star Cooler, DOWNLAND Naked Sleeping Washable Cooling Mat, etc. Summer cool and cool things are all offered Exclusive launch privileges.

Not only that, in order to satisfy consumers’ pursuit of good-looking home goods, Jingdong Wozhe Channel also specially launched “‘West’ Treasure 618” selected trendy gifts, in conjunction with Bileti, WEDGWOOD, Villeroy Bo, Yongfengyuan, Komi Life, MTG, Starbucks and other high-value brands with great design aesthetics have launched the “1 yuan limited gift grab” campaign – from 8:00 pm on May 31st to 8:00 pm on June 17th, only in Germany A variety of new products such as Paula Divina Red Wine Glasses Pack of Four, Komi Living Cat General Art Decoration, Yongfeng Yuan Zhanyuan No. 3 Ceramic Mug Gift Box, etc., will open a surprise benefit of 1 yuan limited grab.







The price is increased: Yuntan factory broadcasts the factory direct selling price of 70 square meters, and the full package repair package only costs 99,900

In order to bring consumers more affordable and worry-free good prices, JD.com not only focuses on the daily needs of home life, but also cooperates with factories in industrial belts to bring consumers many practical small items at 9.9 yuan, such as Jieliya comprehensive four-piece set, Shangxing Knowing that it is a two-person bamboo hat bowl, Netease Yanxuan bathroom fragrance and other source quality products, it also launched a number of Yuntan factory live broadcast activities during the 618 period to broadcast extra benefits. Buyers from JD.com will visit the Foshan Lighting Factory on June 5 and the Wrigley Factory on June 8, revealing the secrets of the product process to consumers, and presenting factory direct sales prices, live broadcast gifts, red envelopes, and interest-free coupons. Enjoy benefits.

In response to the needs of consumers for whole-house decoration, JD.com and Ai Space have launched the first self-operated decoration product “Magic Rubik’s Cube” of JD.com, setting the ultimate cost-effective benchmark with a new subsidy price of only 99,900 yuan/70㎡ . The package includes a series of content such as mine clearance room, house design, 100% first-line brand main materials and auxiliary materials, integrated kitchen and bathroom, custom-made furniture for the whole house, etc., as well as a four-piece set of air-conditioning, refrigerator, washing machine and home appliances and a year-round JD plus membership , so that consumers can actually enjoy the decoration experience of “all-inclusive at one price, all-inclusive at one stop”.

Increased service: 10% off when you trade in the old for the new

Good service is the “reassurance” of consumers. This year, JD.com 618 has more than 200 basic services aimed at consumers’ pain points, and more than 80 industry-first and industry-unique services, bringing consumers a shopping experience that exceeds expectations. The “old-for-new” service for household products first launched by JD.com has also been fully upgraded this time. Not only is the old-for-new discount reduced by 10%, but also mattresses and pots provide free one-step service for free delivery of new ones, smart toilets, bathroom cabinets, Free delivery, dismantling, assembly, cleaning, and transportation services are provided for showers and showers, so that consumers can save money, worry, and effort. Four hours before the pre-sale on JD.com 618, the pre-sale orders for products that provide “old-for-new” services in the household category increased by 3 times year-on-year.







At the same time, in order to meet the needs of consumers for extremely fast timeliness in special scenarios, JD.com also cooperated with many offline stores of electronic locks, lighting, and kitchenware brands during the 618 period to realize the extremely fast service experience of same-day purchase and hourly delivery.. At the same time, JD.com’s furniture category has joined forces with 50 mattress brands such as Gujia Home Furnishing and Xilinmen to provide JD.com’s integrated logistics delivery and packaging services, with a 10% discount on explosive products. In response to the needs of consumers who want to purchase home appliances, JD.com also launched a free design VR model room service during the 618 period, and cooperated with leading brands in the home appliance industry such as Jomoo and Chivas to launch more than 100 sets of VR scene solutions and exclusive discounts .

Focusing on cost, price, and experience, JD.com’s supply chain efficiency continues to improve. This year, JD.com 618 will use more abundant products to meet users’ expectations, make the continuous increase in services more popular, and provide simpler gameplay and more affordable prices for consumers. Vitality released. If you want to easily renew your ideal life, JD.com 618 has prepared the most money-saving, time-saving and worry-free one-stop solution. Set the alarm clock immediately, and start your rejuvenation home with JD.com at 8:00 p.m. on May 31. !



0