JD.com 618 is off to a good start on the 31st at 8:00 p.m. Sports and fitness products as low as 55% off_TOM Sports

At 8:00 pm on May 31st, Jingdong 618 will be fully opened with a good start, JD.com 618 Fashion Session brings a large number of new products of various categories such as men’s and women’s clothing, sports shoes and clothing, beauty makeup and skin care, gold jewelry, shoes and boots, bags, underwear, children’s clothing and children’s shoes, luxury products, watches and glasses, outdoor equipment, sports and fitness, etc. Explosive products, and four themed areas of clothing, beauty makeup, luxury watches and clocks, and sports and outdoor scenes, as well as the newly launched big-brand outlet channel, allow consumers to buy low-priced authentic big-name products in one stop. There are also full-link services such as “30-day free exchange of shoes and clothing”, worry-free insurance for beauty allergies, and 180-day exchange of glasses at will, etc., to comprehensively upgrade the worry-free, worry-free, and super-valuable fashion shopping experience.Search for “comedy night” on the Jingdong APP to enter the big fashion special.

In addition, during the JD 618 period, on the basis of a direct drop in the price of the whole site and a discount of 50 for every purchase of 300 across stores, each user can receive up to 3 subsidy coupons of “20 discount for purchase of 200” every day, and all except special products All items are available on site. From 8:00 pm on May 31, just search for “Main Venue” on the homepage of JD APP, and you can pick it up in the venue. This year’s 618 is enough to save JD.com!

Focus on four thematic scenarios to meet diversified consumption needs

According to data from JD.com, the number of products on JD.com during 618 hit new highs repeatedly. The total volume of fashion products increased by more than 4.5 times year-on-year, and the number of new products exceeded 5 times year-on-year. While satisfying diverse consumer needs, in order to allow consumers to find their favorite products more efficiently and accurately, JD.com 618 focuses on clothing, beauty, luxury watches, sports and outdoor four themed scene areas, bringing big-name explosions and preferential benefits.

In the clothing category scene zone, JD Apparel joins hands with brand merchants such as men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, luggage accessories, underwear, children’s clothing and children’s shoes, gold jewelry, etc., to bring summer clothing with multiple functions such as sun protection, cooling, and antibacterial. Street graffiti, wooden ears, checkerboard and other popular design elements add a sense of fashion to meet the needs of commuting, leisure, sports and other scenes. During JD.com 618’s good start, the big fashion venue will bring men’s and women’s clothing as low as 70% off, and single items as low as 9.9 yuan. There are also gold jewelry specials for a limited time, more than 50% off children’s clothing and children’s shoes, and 80% off for every 300 yuan spent on underwear and bags. Accessories are limited to grab 6.18 yuan products, and there are many exclusive benefits such as shoes with a 500 yuan large coupon for a limited time.

In the beauty and skin care zone, JD.com Beauty brings together famous domestic and foreign brands such as Estee Lauder, SK-II, Lancome, Proya, etc., classic skin care products, summer new products, gift sets, sunscreen products, trendy makeup products, and more. Buy 1 get 1 free, get 70 off when you get coupons over 899, and rush to buy at 9.9 yuan for a limited time and other preferential benefits.

In the luxury products, watches and glasses zone, during JD.com 618, luxury brands can get as low as 70% off, BOTTEGA VENETA, Bulgari, Tiffany, LOEWE, COACH and other big brands are coming. There are also Casio, Longines, Tissot, Ray-Ban and other big-name watches and big-name glasses as low as 70% off.

In the outdoor sports area of ​​JD 618 fashion venue, it focuses on camping, cycling, hiking, fishing and other outdoor scenes, as well as sports shoes and clothing, sports fitness and other categories, bringing a large number of big-name sports shoes and clothing, as well as mountain bikes, camping canopy, fishing Outdoor equipment such as poles, as well as good sports and fitness items such as treadmills, dumbbells, and yoga mats, bring a lot of benefits such as outdoor equipment spending 299 minus 80, sports fitness as low as 55 percent, sports shoes and clothing cross-store every 300 minus 50 and so on.

Outlet channels of big brands and “30-day free exchange” service for shoes and clothing are launched. Multiple services bring value-added and worry-free shopping experience

During JD.com 618, JD.com’s big-name Outlets channel was newly launched, and continued to bring great discounts including big-name products as low as 10% off. 47 brands at home and abroad, including JACK&JONES, Bosideng, Levi’s, Ray-Ban, North Face, Li-Ning, Anta, Skechers, Nike, etc., have successively brought products covering 12 categories of men’s and women’s clothing, underwear, bags, sports shoes and clothing, with more styles. Complete, richer scenes, lower prices, so that consumers can buy one-stop shopping, and can buy big-name authentic products at ultra-low prices.

At the same time, JD.com’s “30-day free exchange” service for shoes and clothing, which is the first in the industry, has also been fully launched.. This service upgrades the 7-day no-reason exchange to 30-day no-reason exchange, and the 15-day quality exchange to 30-day quality exchange, providing the guarantee of multiple rounds of free exchange of shoes and clothing at zero cost. There are also services including worry-free insurance for beauty allergies, 180-day replacement glasses, authentic sports and outdoor insurance, and 1v1 exclusive customer service for luxury products, etc., to comprehensively enhance the full-link shopping experience.

With the opening of JD 618, more big-name explosions, new summer products, cost-effective products, super value discounts, omni-channel experience, and full-link worry-free services are all available at JD 618 Fashion Session, opening a new era for consumers. A more worry-free, more valuable and more exciting mid-year fashion shopping experience.



