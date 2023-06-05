JD.com 618 Launches More than Ten Trending Home Scenes and Over 100 Goods Refined to Satisfy Consumers’ Needs for a New Home

Source title: JD.com 618 launched more than ten trending home scenes, and over a hundred good products refined to meet consumers’ needs for a new home

In life, people’s needs for home will always have some new changes. From two people in one house to a family of three or four, the birth of a child makes the space management of the home more refined; under the fast-paced work, people want to make their home more healing and rechargeable; or feel that life should be more Interesting, it is planned to open up a bistro and coffee corner, so that the home can carry more interests and hobbies. Jingdong 618 is in full swing. During the period, focusing on the new trends of home consumption in 2023, such as the expansion of small homes, art museums and homes, the development of new corners, and the healing of burnout, JD.com joined hands with core brands such as Mercury Home Textiles, Xitianlong, Supor, and home furnishing companies to launch more than ten trend segmentation scenarios , Over a hundred trending home goods, and through super value discounts such as 50 off for every 300 spent, and as low as 6.18 yuan for a single product, every consumer can easily upgrade their dream home! With the increase of family members and people’s pursuit of exquisite life, there are more and more things at home, and the houses are getting smaller and smaller. The expansion of small homes has become one of the core demands of the public’s home consumption, and storage supplies have become a rigid need for home. Based on this demand, during the 618 period, JD.com and several brands brought good storage products in four subdivided scenarios: clothing storage, desktop storage, kitchen storage, and bathroom storage, to help consumers solve the storage problem of every square meter in the home. For example, Shuangshan foldable fabric storage box has a maximum capacity of 90L, which can arrange seasonal clothes and quilts in an orderly manner; Xitianlong three-layer transparent desktop storage box saves space and is easy to take, allowing efficient storage on the desktop; full of light luxury The Meizhu women’s bathroom storage cabinet, the best helper multifunctional kitchen shelf, etc., can easily create an exquisite and tidy kitchen and bathroom space. The expansion of the small home, in addition to the continuous inward space expansion, is also the expansion of functions and atmosphere. Through the development of new corners, the small home can also enjoy unlimited freedom. During the 618 period, JD.com fit the popular lifestyles of consumers nowadays, co-branded and jointly built scenes such as coffee corners, small drunken taverns, and home camping corners, and offered coffee sets, wine sets, portable tea sets and other good products, refined Meet consumers’ needs for home function upgrades. For example, Bilotti double-valve hand-draught Mocha coffee pot, with greater pressure extraction, allows people to taste more mellow and fragrant coffee at home; CLITON light luxury wine set includes red wine glass, decanter, seahorse knife, Wine pourer, red wine cork, etc., a set is equipped with a full set of tools for the slightly drunk bistro. In addition, Wanqiantang Daji Dali Express Cup, Yipin Qiantang Portable Travel Tea Set, etc. are in hand, so you can have an outdoor exquisite camping experience without leaving home. In addition to the need for space upgrades, consumers also put forward higher standards for the appearance and atmosphere of the home in the day-to-day relationship with the home, hoping that the home will become a “private art gallery”. In this regard, during the 618 period, JD.com joined hands with brands to create two subdivided scenes of healing kitchens and life rituals, and simultaneously brought high-value pots and tableware, as well as atmospheric aromatherapy and decorations, for consumers to choose as much as they want. For example, the Chinese red Supor three-piece non-stick pan set, the net-famous avocado green ASD spar non-stick milk pan, the colorful Staub enamel pan, and the Yongfengyuan Xingfu Heming dish set designed by Guochao, etc. Or bring a pleasant visual enjoyment from the kitchen to the table. In addition, Jupiter & Venus Pantheon fireless scented candles, Komi life white night fairy tale art decorations, filled the artistic atmosphere of the house. See also Renzi, total clash with Travaglio. "Condemned" In addition, affected by the uncertain social environment in the past, everyone is facing tremendous pressure. In order to resolve the negative emotions in work and life, more and more people are keen to build a home to restore burnout. With a deep insight into this phenomenon, during the 618 period, JD.com joined hands with brands to launch sub-scenes of immersive sleep, anti-bacterial health, and anti-stress artifacts, and based on this, it offered many sleep aids and healthy home products. For example, the Mercury Home Textile Ice Silk Mat Three-piece Set, which is cool but not icy, highly antibacterial, combined with the instant cool summer quilt on the lying island, and the best-selling Wing Sleep breathable deep sleep lattice pillow on the whole network, unlock the cool, comfortable and healthy Good sleep in summer. There are also MUJI soft cushions, Chuxin sandalwood massage combs, Jielia hot and cold compress face masks, etc., to provide consumers with stress relief for different body parts. In line with the main theme of this year’s JD.com 618 “Enough Savings”, JD.com also comprehensively guarantees consumers’ trendy and refreshing experience with super value and good prices. Based on the new trend of home consumption and subdivided scenarios, JD.com launched many small household items at a super value price of 6.18 yuan, such as Paidai fabric folding storage box, love life kitchen draining mat, Nanke Yimeng light luxury solid color double-sided leather placemat, Baijie Glass straight oil spray cans, etc., each of which has a high appearance and high quality, allowing consumers to easily decorate a better life. It is worth noting that Jingdong Nester Channel also specially launched “‘Nest’ Treasure 618” selected trendy gifts, and cooperated with Biletti, WEDGWOOD, Villeroy & Boch and other lifestyle design aesthetic brands to launch the “1 yuan limited to grab gifts” campaign ——From 8:00 pm on May 31st to 8:00 pm on June 17th, German Villeroy & Boch Ladivina red wine glasses set of four, Komi life cat general art ornaments, Yongfeng Yuan Zhanyuan No. 3 ceramic mug A variety of new products such as gift boxes, and a surprise bonus of 1 yuan for limited grabs. The theme of this year’s JD.com 618 is “Faster, Cheaper, and Boiling Fireworks”. Gaining insight into the new trend of home consumption, JD.com has joined hands with brands to create multi-scenario soft decoration solutions with continuously subdivided trend scenarios and precise product recommendations, allowing consumers to renew their homes faster, better and more economically, and comprehensively protect the boiling fireworks gas. Consumers who want to upgrade their home space, hurry up and visit JD 618 home decoration venue to buy!

In life, people’s needs for home will always have some new changes. From two people in one house to a family of three or four, the birth of a child makes the space management of the home more refined; under the fast-paced work, people want to make their home more healing and rechargeable; or feel that life should be more Interesting, it is planned to open up a bistro and coffee corner, so that the home can carry more interests and hobbies.

Jingdong 618 is in full swing. During the period, focusing on the new trends of home consumption in 2023, such as the expansion of small homes, art museums and homes, the development of new corners, and the healing of burnout, JD.com joined hands with core brands such as Mercury Home Textiles, Xitianlong, Supor, and home furnishing companies to launch more than ten trend segmentation scenarios , Over a hundred trending home goods, and through super value discounts such as 50 off for every 300 spent, and as low as 6.18 yuan for a single product, every consumer can easily upgrade their dream home!

With the increase of family members and people’s pursuit of exquisite life, there are more and more things at home, and the houses are getting smaller and smaller. The expansion of small homes has become one of the core demands of the public’s home consumption, and storage supplies have become a rigid need for home. Based on this demand, during the 618 period, JD.com and several brands brought good storage products in four subdivided scenarios: clothing storage, desktop storage, kitchen storage, and bathroom storage, to help consumers solve the storage problem of every square meter in the home. For example, Shuangshan foldable fabric storage box has a maximum capacity of 90L, which can arrange seasonal clothes and quilts in an orderly manner; Xitianlong three-layer transparent desktop storage box saves space and is easy to take, allowing efficient storage on the desktop; full of light luxury The Meizhu women’s bathroom storage cabinet, the best helper multifunctional kitchen shelf, etc., can easily create an exquisite and tidy kitchen and bathroom space.

The expansion of the small home, in addition to the continuous inward space expansion, is also the expansion of functions and atmosphere. Through the development of new corners, the small home can also enjoy unlimited freedom. During the 618 period, JD.com fit the popular lifestyles of consumers nowadays, co-branded and jointly built scenes such as coffee corners, small drunken taverns, and home camping corners, and offered coffee sets, wine sets, portable tea sets and other good products, refined Meet consumers’ needs for home function upgrades. For example, Bilotti double-valve hand-draught Mocha coffee pot, with greater pressure extraction, allows people to taste more mellow and fragrant coffee at home; CLITON light luxury wine set includes red wine glass, decanter, seahorse knife, Wine pourer, red wine cork, etc., a set is equipped with a full set of tools for the slightly drunk bistro. In addition, Wanqiantang Daji Dali Express Cup, Yipin Qiantang Portable Travel Tea Set, etc. are in hand, so you can have an outdoor exquisite camping experience without leaving home.

In addition to the need for space upgrades, consumers also put forward higher standards for the appearance and atmosphere of the home in the day-to-day relationship with the home, hoping that the home will become a “private art gallery”. In this regard, during the 618 period, JD.com joined hands with brands to create two subdivided scenes of healing kitchens and life rituals, and simultaneously brought high-value pots and tableware, as well as atmospheric aromatherapy and decorations, for consumers to choose as much as they want. For example, the Chinese red Supor three-piece non-stick pan set, the net-famous avocado green ASD spar non-stick milk pan, the colorful Staub enamel pan, and the Yongfengyuan Xingfu Heming dish set designed by Guochao, etc. Or bring a pleasant visual enjoyment from the kitchen to the table. In addition, Jupiter & Venus Pantheon fireless scented candles, Komi life white night fairy tale art decorations, filled the artistic atmosphere of the house.

In addition, affected by the uncertain social environment in the past, everyone is facing tremendous pressure. In order to resolve the negative emotions in work and life, more and more people are keen to build a home to restore burnout. With a deep insight into this phenomenon, during the 618 period, JD.com joined hands with brands to launch sub-scenes of immersive sleep, anti-bacterial health, and anti-stress artifacts, and based on this, it offered many sleep aids and healthy home products. For example, the Mercury Home Textile Ice Silk Mat Three-piece Set, which is cool but not icy, highly antibacterial, combined with the instant cool summer quilt on the lying island, and the best-selling Wing Sleep breathable deep sleep lattice pillow on the whole network, unlock the cool, comfortable and healthy Good sleep in summer. There are also MUJI soft cushions, Chuxin sandalwood massage combs, Jielia hot and cold compress face masks, etc., to provide consumers with stress relief for different body parts.

In line with the main theme of this year’s JD.com 618 “Enough Savings”, JD.com also comprehensively guarantees consumers’ trendy and refreshing experience with super value and good prices. Based on the new trend of home consumption and subdivided scenarios, JD.com launched many small household items at a super value price of 6.18 yuan, such as Paidai fabric folding storage box, love life kitchen draining mat, Nanke Yimeng light luxury solid color double-sided leather placemat, Baijie Glass straight oil spray cans, etc., each of which has a high appearance and high quality, allowing consumers to easily decorate a better life. It is worth noting that Jingdong Nester Channel also specially launched “‘Nest’ Treasure 618” selected trendy gifts, and cooperated with Biletti, WEDGWOOD, Villeroy & Boch and other lifestyle design aesthetic brands to launch the “1 yuan limited to grab gifts” campaign ——From 8:00 pm on May 31st to 8:00 pm on June 17th, German Villeroy & Boch Ladivina red wine glasses set of four, Komi life cat general art ornaments, Yongfeng Yuan Zhanyuan No. 3 ceramic mug A variety of new products such as gift boxes, and a surprise bonus of 1 yuan for limited grabs.

The theme of this year’s JD.com 618 is “Faster, Cheaper, and Boiling Fireworks”. Gaining insight into the new trend of home consumption, JD.com has joined hands with brands to create multi-scenario soft decoration solutions with continuously subdivided trend scenarios and precise product recommendations, allowing consumers to renew their homes faster, better and more economically, and comprehensively protect the boiling fireworks gas. Consumers who want to upgrade their home space, hurry up and visit JD 618 home decoration venue to buy!