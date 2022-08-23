Pressure on the Chinese e-commerce company, which is catching up on Wall Street (+ 3%).

The performance of JD.com over the week, compared to the Nasdaq 100, shows a lower relative strength of the stock, which could become prey for sellers ready to take advantage of potential weaknesses.

The technical picture of JD.com suggests an extension of the bearish line towards the support at USD 54.21 with the ceiling represented by the 55.7 area. The forecasts are for an extension of the negative phase at the test of new lows at 53.55.

The indications are to be considered mere information tools, and are not intended in any way to constitute financial advice, solicitation of public savings or promote any form of investment.