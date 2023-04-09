JD.com

Peking (ots/PRNewswire)

During French President Emmanuel Macron’s official state visit to China this week, JD.com proudly announced its “France E-Commerce Week” promotional campaign, which begins April 6. The week-long celebration will feature discounts on high-quality French products and offer.

JD.com has become a crucial channel for French brands and retailers to succeed in China. With a rapidly growing number of nationwide consumers relying on JD.com for their shopping needs, the platform has evolved into a one-stop destination for launching top brands. JD.com was the first e-commerce company to partner with LVMH to bring ten top fashion brands to its platform, including Louis Vuitton, DIOR and others. In 2022, fashion giants such as Maison Margiela, Roger Vivier and Longchamp opened their flagship stores on JD.com, cementing the platform’s status as a trusted partner for French luxury brands.

JD.com has been extremely successful in promoting French products in China and has cemented its position as the largest online retail channel for French brands such as Hennessey and Remy Martin. The national branch in France, a country-style online flagship store, saw 100% year-on-year sales growth in 2022, and sales of French brands on JD’s cross-border platform, JD Worldwide, also saw rapid growth, such as: B. René Furterer, with a growth of 200% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year. In March, sales of French wines increased by 230% compared to the previous year. JD.com sources wines from all 61 Bordeaux châteaux listed in the 1855 Bordeaux Classification of Red Wine Producers.

JD.com’s unparalleled e-commerce expertise, rapid overseas merchant registration, supply chain and logistics capabilities, and nearly 600 million customers lay the foundation for the success of other French brands in China. JD.com looks forward to continuing to work with French brands and retailers to bring quality products to Chinese consumers.

