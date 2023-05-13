JD.com releases 2023 Q1 financial report, Tesla and other brands enter JD.com to accelerate new energy business layout_Stock Channel_证券star

(Original Title: JD.com Releases 2023 Q1 Financial Report Tesla and Other Brands Settled in JD.com to Accelerate New Energy Business Layout)

On May 11th, Beijing time, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD, HKEX: 9618) released its results for the first quarter of 2023, benefiting from the focus on cost, efficiency, products, prices, and services over the past year. The core business philosophy was further implemented, and the business was further focused on the main channel, the technology was further effective, and the business ecology was further prosperous, which was in line with strategic expectations. As a key business segment of JD.com, JD.com continued to accelerate the deployment of new energy business in the first quarter, promoting the high-quality development of the auto industry and brand merchants by “helping with reality”.

According to reports, in February this year, Tesla’s official flagship store was officially launched on JD.com, covering more than 200 products including Tesla charging products, preferred accessories, selected clothing and peripheral boutiques. In the future, we will continue to give full play to the advantages of omni-channel, and continue to build the online business of Tesla’s official flagship store. The financial report pointed out that driven by a series of support measures such as the “Spring Dawn Plan”, the merchant ecology has further flourished, and the number of new merchants in the first quarter increased by 240% year-on-year. And JD.com will continue to provide assistance to brands and merchants including Tesla, and cooperate with partners to win-win and high-quality development.

The cooperation with Tesla is an important cooperation plan for JD Motor in the new energy field in the first quarter. The two parties will combine a more reasonable product matrix and diversified marketing activities through refined store operations and channel layout based on the individual needs of new energy users , and ultimately achieve the goal of sustainable growth in brand sales.

As a one-stop vehicle purchase, vehicle product sales, maintenance service and new energy solution platform, JD.com has developed new energy vehicle brands, new energy vehicle products, new energy vehicle maintenance services, and after-sales services in recent years. All aspects have formed a strong resource system and differentiated competitiveness.

For a long time, JD.com has attached great importance to cooperation with new energy brands. Since the beginning of this year, JD.com has cooperated with Sinopec, ExxonMobil, ZF, Bosch, No. Deepen strategic cooperation in the field. JD.com, with its own key capabilities such as omni-channel, digital intelligent supply chain, and brand users, joins hands with partners to build a new energy development ecology that is win-win for the brand, platform, and users.

In October 2022, the country’s first JD Auto Super Experience Center will open in Shenyang JD Mall. Relying on JD’s digital and intelligent supply chain capabilities, JD Auto will join hands with many new energy vehicle brands to create the country’s first comprehensive new energy vehicle super experience store. It not only provides a wide range of car models for sale, but also integrates car display, experience, service, car products and after-sales, realizing the innovation of the “omni-channel” business model of the auto industry. In May of this year, JD.com’s first immersive super-body in the country settled in Shijiazhuang again. The theme of “outdoor urban style” is more innovative in scenes, bringing consumers a one-stop car viewing, car selection, and car buying experience.

In the field of new energy vehicle repair and maintenance, JD.com has a long history of car maintenance. In 2017, the offline store of Jingdong Yangche started to establish a new energy service area, train service technicians, and provide professional services for new energy car owners. In addition, relying on the group’s digital and intelligent supply chain, JD.com continues to improve the installation and maintenance capabilities of new energy infrastructure in its offline service network, and its stores in many places already have service capabilities related to new energy infrastructure.

In addition to the new energy layout, JD.com has also taken a number of measures in terms of business support. Relying on JD Group’s “Millions of Merchants Plan”, JD Auto has formed a good open cooperative relationship with the brand side, bringing benefits such as “0 yuan trial operation” for 90 days and successfully opening a store in the fastest 10 minutes, helping brands reduce burdens and increase revenue. Incentive effect on businessmen. For example, during the “321 Tire Festival” of JD.com, 150 brands and merchants participated in the joint construction, and the turnover of new energy tires increased by 926%. JD.com continues to reduce burdens and increase income for merchants, helping merchants grow rapidly.

Cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, industry co-construction, and green and low-carbon development have become the general trend of the development of the automobile industry. As a new type of entity enterprise that combines the genes and attributes of entity enterprises, as well as digital technology and capabilities, JD. , promote the high-quality development of the new energy industry, and help the sustainable growth of car companies.