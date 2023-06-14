JD.com releases 618 bags and accessories TOP10 best-selling list TUMI, Samsonite, Songmont, etc. are on the list_TOM News

JD.com 618 is in full swing. In order to provide practical references and suggestions for consumers with new needs, JD.com released the TOP10 best-selling list of 618 bags and accessoriesincluding TUMI, Samsonite, Xiaomi, Songmont, Jiaoxia and other brands of men’s backpacks, business travel suitcases, cost-effective suitcases, designer women’s bags, fashionable sunscreen accessories and other good things are on the list, satisfying commuting, business travel, outings Multiple scene requirements.

With the overall recovery of the consumer market, the consumer demand for bags and accessories has also been released. According to data during JD 618, within 10 minutes of a good start, the turnover of TUMI, Samsonite, Xiaomi, Songmont and other brands increased by more than 4 times year-on-year; throughout the day of clothing and beauty, the turnover of more than 500 brands of bags and accessories increased by more than 100% year-on-year.

In terms of sub-categories, many women’s bag brands achieved sales breakthroughs. Within an hour of a good start, Songmont’s turnover exceeded 7 times that of last year’s full day. Among them, Songmont’s kraft vegetable basket bag performed particularly well. With its unique O-shaped design, it successfully captured many consumers. By. Also on the list is the CHARLES&KEITH mother-in-law chain hobo bag, which is trendy in design, large in capacity and more practical, and is also favored by office workers and fashion people.

Among men’s backpacks, TUMI, as a light luxury business brand, has high quality, stylish and diverse design styles, and has always been sought after by business men. JD.com 618’s 20-minute opening was a good start, and the turnover exceeded last year’s entire day. TUMI’s high-end fashion backpack and simple business backpack have become the first choice for working men in business trips and daily commuting scenarios.







With the increasing popularity of travel, the sales of luggage have increased. JD.com 618 had a good start in 10 minutes, and the turnover of luggage categories increased by more than 3 times year-on-year; after an hour of good start, the turnover of luggage categories in one hour exceeded the whole day of last year. Among them, the sales volume of Samsonite’s exclusive fashion trendy luggage increased by 5.5 times year-on-year. Its simple trolley case with classic vertical stripe design is scratch-resistant, wear-resistant, light and shock-absorbing, and Xiaomi universal wheel trolley case, all of which are sold on JD.com During the 618 period, it continued to sell well.







In addition, Gmt for kids children’s schoolbag has won the trust of parents with its ultra-light spine protection, large capacity, antibacterial and other functions.







As Father’s Day approaches, Father’s Day gifts suitable for fathers are also selling well on JD.com. Such as the classic Septwolves men’s cowhide belt, the combination of high-quality cowhide and alloy buckle highlights the texture. At the same time, Septwolves also launched men’s belts in wooden gift boxes during JD 618, as well as a gift box set consisting of belts and wallets, making gift giving more ceremonial.







At the same time, sunscreen products and fashion accessories also ushered in hot sales during JD 618. In summer, the ultraviolet rays are strong, and the must-have sunscreen shell hat under the banana makes travel more at ease; the Phoenix Nirvana retro hairpin creates an ancient style, and uses ebony wood and pink shell petals to enhance the exquisiteness of the overall makeup, which is favored by many ancient style lovers Love, let consumers travel easily and beautifully.







In addition to the above hot items, JD.com 618 also has more bags and accessories brands and popular models, new products and good products, as well as cross-store discounts of 50 for every purchase of 300, and each user can receive up to 3 subsidy coupons of “20 for purchase of 200” per day. , Luggage quality assurance and other full-link services. This year’s 618 is enough to save JD.com!



