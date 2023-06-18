JD.com Releases 618 Top Luxury TOP10 Hot Selling Lists Celine, FENDI, LOEWE And Other Big Brands Are On The List-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: JD released 618 top luxury TOP10 hot selling list Celine, FENDI, LOEWE and other big names on the list

JD.com 618 is in full swing. During the event, Celine, Tiffany, FENDI, LOEWE and other top luxury brands sincerely give back to consumers, setting off a round of consumption boom. Statistics show that JD.com’s 618 got off to a good start within 10 minutes, and the overall turnover of JD.com’s luxury products increased by more than three times year-on-year. At the same time, JD.com released the 618 luxury top 10 best-selling list, CELINE, BVLGARI, Tiffany, GIVENCHY, BOTTEGA VENETA and other brands of classic handbags, shoes, necklaces and other multi-category hot luxury products on the list.

Bags of top luxury brands have always been welcomed by consumers. On JD.com’s 618 Apparel and Beauty Day, the turnover of luxury bags increased by more than 100% year-on-year. JD.com 618 brings together hot and new products from top luxury brands, such as FENDI Sunshine leather tote bag, Celine printed bucket bag, LOEWE calf leather Puzzle handbag, etc., all of which are classic models sold by the brand. Retro color matching is not only versatile but also shows temperament. Large storage capacity is stronger, suitable for commuting.

Mini bags are favored by fashionistas in recent years because of their small size and cuteness. During JD 618, a variety of mini bags were sold well, such as the Celine mini Tote bag, which is highly recognizable with its classic presbyopic design and brand logo combination. There is also a BOTTEGA VENETA waffle bag with a woven design, simple and textured, light in weight, suitable for dating, shopping, and leisure time.

Wearing cool in summer, wearing a simple and elegant classic necklace can enhance the exquisiteness of the overall outfit. Statistics show that JD.com’s 618 got off to a good start within 10 minutes, and the turnover of BVLGARI, Tiffany and other brands increased by more than 3 times. Tiffany smile necklaces, arrow piercing heart necklaces and other “out of stock kings” are available in stock on JD.com, interpreting simplicity and fashion. The best-selling models also include Bulgari’s classic fan-shaped design, the DIVAS’DREAM series of jewelry necklaces that are popular among elegant and intellectual women, and the B.ZERO1 series of jewelry necklaces that can be worn by both men and women with spiral patterns to increase the three-dimensional effect. Luxury TOP10 Hot List.

With summer approaching, shoes, sandals and other shoes have also become seasonal needs. Statistics show that JD.com 618 got off to a good start within 10 minutes, and the turnover of luxury shoes and boots increased by 5 times year-on-year. GIVENCHY Marshmallow wedge sandals are hot sale during JD 618. They are not only comfortable and versatile, but also can increase the height and modify the shape of the legs. They are must-have items for fashionistas when they go out on the street in summer.

JD.com 618 is in full swing, and more clothing, beauty, luxury watches, sports and outdoor products can enjoy preferential activities, such as LOEWE, GIVENCHY in-store shopping back 100 times Jingdou activity, BOTTEGA VENETA double back bean and full As a gift, you can also enjoy special services such as exclusive gift boxes. This year’s 618 is enough to save JD.com!

