JD.com’s 6.18 million items of daily necessities bring good things for 1 yuan to make Huanxin’s home life “enough to save”_TOM News

At 8:00 pm on May 31st, JD.com 618 was fully opened with the theme of “More, Faster, Cheaper, and Boiling Fireworks”.Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of JD.com’s entrepreneurship, this year’s JD.com 618 will focus on products, prices, and services in an all-round way. During this period, JD.com gave full play to its advantages in the supply chain, and joined hands with merchants in Fengyang Glass, Nantong Home Textiles, Yiwu Daily Use and other industrial belts to bring home goods with the ultimate cost-effectiveness. Tens of thousands of daily necessities are offered at a super value price of 1 yuan, allowing consumers Refresh your beautiful home life more affordable.

JD.com’s 618 pre-sale report shows that the order volume of glass cups in Fengyang Industrial Belt 28 hours before the pre-sale increased by more than 100% year-on-year. Among them, the order volume of the Leweishi Glacier Cup, which is as low as 9.9 yuan, increased by more than 3 hours before the pre-sale. times, which proves consumers’ love for super value products in the industrial belt.

During the period of 6.18, JD.com and Fengyang Industrial Belt brand Le Weishi launched ten new glass products online, including the dark green diamond-pattern straw cup and the colorful panda cup with a price of 14.9 yuan. They are processed with high-quality local quartz stone minerals in Fengyang. Reengineering truly achieves high appearance, high quality and high cost performance. At the same time, thousands of Fengyang industrial belt glasses launched a 1 yuan snap-up activity, including Qianli breakfast cup, green apple beer mug, Deli cold water bottle, Xinmeiya creative rotating glass, etc., allowing consumers to enjoy all kinds of favorite glass cup to take home.

It is worth noting that this 618 cooperation is a further deepening of the cooperation between Jingdong and Fengyang Glass Industry Belt.On the eve of 6.18, JD.com, together with the Fengyang government and local enterprises, launched the first “JD.com Fengyang Industrial Belt Spike Festival”, allowing more good products from the source to reach consumers efficiently and accurately. Previously, focusing on the needs of industry-leading merchants to expand online sales channels and improve store operation capabilities, JD.com has also adopted a series of exclusive policy rights and interests such as fee reductions, qualification relaxation, and business growth training, so that more Fengyang glass industry-leading merchants can be on JD.com Opened a store and achieved real growth. Leweishi, which entered JD.com in 2021, has now become a dark horse in JD.com’s water ware category, occupying the TOP1 category sales for many consecutive days.

Bedding is also a high-frequency category for consumers to renew at home. A comfortable bedding can bring a better sleep experience. The world‘s home textiles look at China, and China‘s home textiles look at Nantong. The products of Nantong’s home textile industry belt are well-known in the industry. During the 618 period, JD.com joined hands with merchants in the Nantong Home Textile Industry Belt to bring bedding sets made of multiple materials for consumers to choose.

Among them, the four-piece set of Yutong Home Textiles is made of aloe vera cotton material, which is soft, breathable, and has good moisture absorption. The design of the AB surface is simple and high-end. Cooler and more comfortable, suitable for use in hot summer.







As the capital of small commodities in China, Yiwu Daily-Use Industrial Belt not only has rich and diverse commodities, but also has super high cost performance. During JD.com 618, JD.com joined hands with merchants in Yiwu’s daily necessities industry belt to offer many value-for-money small household items, such as a 6 yuan Paidai multifunctional hanger, and a 7.1 yuan package of 10 pieces of non-marking non-slip Shengni Shangpin hangers. , as low as 6.9 yuan for 10 pieces of Leli sticky hooks, 3.9 yuan for Gongqin multi-functional shoe brush, etc., allowing consumers to do practical things with a small amount of money.







This year, Jingdong 618 will carry out the “enough province” to the end. In addition to the source of home furnishing goods as low as 1 yuan in the industry belt, JD.com also cooperates with core home furnishing brands such as Xilinmen, Luolai Home Textiles, and Zwilling to bring super-value explosions that penetrate the entire network at low prices, such as Jieliya and Sanli. 10,000 pieces of big-name towels are as low as 9.9 yuan, and big-name storage products such as Xitianlong and Taili are sold within a limited time.

Not only that, in order to satisfy consumers’ pursuit of good-looking home goods, Jingdong Wozhe Channel also specially launched “‘West’ Treasure 618” selected trendy gifts, and cooperated with Biletti, WEDGWOOD, Villeroy Boch and other life design aesthetic brands , launched the “Limited Gifts for 1 Yuan” campaign – from 8:00 pm on May 31st to 8:00 pm on June 17th, German Villeroy & Boch Ladivina wine glasses in four packs, Komi life cat general art ornaments , Yongfeng Yuan Zhanyuan No. 3 ceramic mug gift box and many other new products will open a surprise benefit of 1 yuan limited grab.

This year’s JD.com 618, in addition to the full industrial belt and big-name super value products, JD.com’s home furnishing category also launched a 10% discount for trade-in. The cookware provides a one-step service of free delivery of new ones and old ones. At the same time, there is also a claim for kitchenware “180 days “Return and exchange of pot and bag”, 30-day price guarantee and other services escort, allowing consumers to save money and worry-free to renew their home life.



