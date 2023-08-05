JD.com’s Self-Operated Offline Stores Debut at 2023 CIAC Exhibition, Creating an Integrated Home Appliance and Home Scene Experience

JD.com’s self-operated offline stores made their debut at the 2023 China (Beijing) International Audiovisual Conference (CIAC) Exhibition Smart Life Experience Hall, showcasing an integrated home appliance and home scene.

The CIAC exhibition, which began on August 3, is a prestigious audio-visual event in Beijing that attracts well-known companies in the industry. As part of the event, JD.com’s self-operated offline store participated and built the JD.com Smart Life Experience Hall with the theme of “Smart Life Club.” By combining home appliances and home scenes, the experience hall offered visitors a comprehensive smart technology experience.

JD.com’s self-operated offline stores feature a wide range of trendy home appliances, home decoration, digital computers, mobile communications, trendy entertainment, sports and outdoor products, gourmet catering, and new energy vehicles. Not only do these stores serve as a sales channel for home appliances and household products, but they also play a vital role in brand promotion and product display, becoming a beloved urban science and technology landmark.

From August 3 to August 6, JD.com’s self-operated offline stores brought immersive shopping scenes to the CIAC exhibition site, creating three major sections: a home appliance display area, a 3C technology display area, and a brand promotion area. The displays showcased 24 categories of products from both domestic and foreign brands such as PICO, Lenovo, Philips, Logitech, and JBL. Visitors had the opportunity to experience the integration of home appliances and homes in a smart life experience zone.

One of the most popular attractions at the exhibition was the family scene experience area, where visitors could explore different types of home environments like living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms. They had the chance to personally experience the control and interaction of smart home systems, discovering the convenience and comfort brought by smart homes. The e-sports and campus scene experience area also drew considerable attention, allowing visitors to engage in interactive e-sports games and experience the ultimate gaming experience.

JD.com’s self-operated offline stores showcased advanced digital and intelligent infrastructure models at the CIAC exhibition. The stores implemented innovative sales models such as cloud shelves, interactive shelves, and electronic price tags to enhance the shopping experience. Digital large screens provided store operation analysis and guidance, making shopping more convenient and efficient for consumers. These efforts aim to integrate online and offline development and improve work efficiency and sales conversion through digital intelligence capabilities.

As part of JD Home Appliances’ omni-channel layout, self-operated formats like JD Mall and super experience stores have already been established in several cities. The company intends to expand to even more cities, including Ningbo, Wuhan, Changsha, Tianjin, and Guangzhou. Through these initiatives, JD.com aims to contribute to the high-quality development of the real economy and breathe new life into local economies.

JD.com’s self-operated offline stores at the 2023 CIAC exhibition have successfully demonstrated their innovative business model and attracted a wide audience. Moving forward, JD.com will continue to optimize the shopping experience for consumers, ensuring that more people can enjoy the convenience and fun brought by smart technology and immersive experiences.

The JD.com’s self-operated offline stores at the CIAC exhibition also offered numerous interactive activities and surprises for attendees. The exhibition, taking place at the Etron International Convention and Exhibition Center, will run until August 6. Visitors in Beijing are encouraged to attend and enjoy an audio-visual feast that combines smart technology and beautiful experiences.

