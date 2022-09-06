[Pacific Automotive Network Industry Channel]On September 1, JDPower | Jundi officially released “2022 China New Car Quality Research Report(referred to as IQS), this report is mainly aimed at the quality problems of new car owners with a car ownership period of 2 to 6 months, and this report only involves fuel vehicles. The study shows that China‘s new car quality performance will decline slightly in 2022 due to increased complaints caused by design defects, showing a similar trend to the US market.

JDPower pointed out that the quality performance of new cars in China will decline slightly in 2022 due to increased complaints caused by design defects, showing a similar trend to the US market. ‘ The research shows that in 2022, the number of new car quality problems in China at the industry level will be 213 PP100, an increase of 2.8 PP100 compared to 2021. The three categories with the largest increase in complaints for design questions were driving experience, powertrain and exterior appearance. ‘ ( PP100 refers to the average number of problems per 100 vehicles, the score is inversely proportional to the quality)

The IQS report released this time is the real feedback obtained by JDPower from 34,914 car owners who purchased cars between June 2021 and March 2022. The research covers a total of 247 models from 56 brands, and the region covers December 2021. 70 major cities across the country as of May this year.

Yang Tao, general manager of JD Power China Automotive Products Division, said: “The improvement of vehicle quality is not overnight, from the beginning of product design, to the implementation of the quality management system, the optimization of production processes, and the cooperation between upstream and downstream of the supply chain. Every link needs to strive for perfection in order to achieve the ultimate quality improvement. With the advent of the intelligent era and changes in consumption trends, the proportion of quality complaints caused by design defects continues to rise. For manufacturers, it is urgent to improve the quality of new cars. Work hard at the product development and design stages.”

Here are other findings from the 2022 study:

Body appearance becomes the most complained problem category: In 2022, after 2020, body appearance will become the most complained problem category again, an increase of 2.7 PP100 compared with 2021, and the proportion of this problem category in overall quality problems will increase from 13% in 2021 rose to 15%. Among the exterior issues, complaints about tire noise and headlight brightness were high and on the rise.

The odor in the car and excessive tire noise are still the “high-incidence areas” of quality problems: the unpleasant odor in the car ranks first with 9.4 PP100, and the excessive tire noise ranks second with 9.1 PP100. The problems have been shortlisted in the top three quality problems list for three consecutive years, and have become the key issues that have caused consumers to complain. In addition, the brakes are too sensitive and the seats are very uncomfortable for the first time in the past three years in the top 20 quality complaints, reflecting users’ higher requirements for vehicle driving and riding experience.

The quality of luxury brands has improved significantly, and the increase in intelligence: In 2022, the overall number of quality problems of luxury brands will be 192 PP100, a decrease of 24 PP100 compared with 216 PP100 in 2021, and the quality performance has improved significantly. While promoting the penetration of intelligent configuration, luxury brands have also actively improved the quality of the infotainment system as the basis for intelligence. The number of problems with the infotainment system fell from 36 PP100 in 2021 to 27 PP100 in 2022, a decrease of 9 PP100.

Top-ranked makes and models

Porsche(163 PP100) won the first place in the quality of new cars of luxury car brands. Lexus (166 P100) and Land Rover (179 PP100) ranked second and third respectively among luxury car brands.

GAC Honda (193 PP100) ranked first in the quality of new cars in the mainstream car market for three consecutive years. Dongfeng Honda (205 PP100) ranked second for mainstream cars, and Buick (207 PP100) ranked third.

Changan Automobile (209 PP100) ranked first in the quality of new Chinese self-owned brands, and Chery (215 PP100) and GAC Trumpchi (215 PP100) ranked second among self-owned brands.

At the model level, a total of 17 models from 12 brands won 16 market segment awards in the 2022 China New Car Quality Study.

The Audi A4L and Audi Q3 were the recipients of the model-level awards.

Model-level awards for the Buick brand are the Buick Vale Pro/Pro GS and the new Buick GL8.

The Honda Fit and Honda Binzhi of the GAC Honda brand won the model-level awards.

The Mercedes-Benz brand wins model-level awards for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Other models that won awards in their respective segments include Chevrolet Malibu XL, Chery Arrizo 5 Plus, Ford Explorer, Geely Vision X3, Lexus ES, Lincoln Adventurer, Lynk & Co 03, Porsche Macan, Venucia V .

The popularization of intelligent assembly and continuous technological iterative update is an inevitable trend in the future

Today’s report sharing shows that the factor score of APEAL’s traditional fuel vehicle in-vehicle entertainment information system is positively correlated with product premium, and a vehicle with a better in-vehicle infotainment system experience can help product premium. Better and more expensive vehicles also have better intelligent assembly configurations. At the same time, we also saw this year that the score gap between traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles is the second largest factor in the score of in-vehicle infotainment systems. Therefore, there is a trend of vehicle electrification. In the future, the popularization of intelligent assembly and continuous technological iterative update is an inevitable trend in the future. This is also a problem that traditional fuel vehicles will have to face.

The problem of odor in the car requires the entire supply chain, such as OEMs, suppliers and other links to improve and improve together

It is true that the problem of odor in the car has been a problem that dominated the IQS list in the past few years. Last year it was the second and it returned to the first place this year. This problem is indeed more complicated, mainly due to the following three aspects: The first odor in the car is a subjective perception problem. , Compared with consumers in other countries, Chinese consumers do complain more about the odor in the car. The second involves the issue of standards. Today, users and consumers can perceive that the odor in the car is some chemical substances other than the national standard pentaphthalaldehyde. It may be compliant in itself, but consumers don’t like it. In terms of test standards, it is not the same. As a OEM, many tests are basically carried out at room temperature around 25 degrees as a vehicle VOC test. Consumer complaints From the data point of view, more complaints come from the uncomfortable odor caused by exposure to the high temperature outdoors, which is also different from this point of view.

Going back to the problem itself is indeed more complicated. The smell is related to the raw materials, auxiliary materials, and processing processes, and it also covers all links from design, manufacturing, suppliers to distribution channels. Any change in the details will cause the problem of peculiar smell later. For example, this year we are all from the northern hemisphere, including China. The temperature in many places is very high, and the number of high temperature days is also very large. In this case, the temperature of the entire warehouse including the workshop is very high. It is a pity in this case. In the course of this year’s project, I also saw that many interior parts suppliers were out of control on chemical management on the spot, and they did not strictly follow the chemical management requirements under these high temperatures. To give a very simple example, the milk you drink will deteriorate if it is kept at room temperature for at most one or two hours in a summer like today. The same is true for chemical management, so these details and all aspects will cause the final impact on the odor in the car. Complex, this problem also requires the entire supply chain from the OEM to the supplier to work together, improve together, and continue to make some improvements.

