The Jeep Evanger exhibited in world preview at the Paris Motor Show will be on sale between February and March 2023 in the electric variants, but will be offered only for the Italian and Spanish markets also with the 1,200 cc turbo petrol engine of 100 hp and later also with hybrid variants. It should be noted that the launch version of the 1st Edition with the top of the equipment already bookable on the jeep-official.it website has a list price of 39,500 euros with the aim of Jeep to remain below 30,000 euros thanks to the incentives. While the Avenger turbo petrol always in the 1st Edition variants has a list price already set at 26,900 euros.

Not only urban dimensions and vocation

Jeep Avenger has a length of four meters, 4.08 to be exact, 16 cm shorter than the Renegade. A B-SUV, but not only with an urban vocation. The proportions are typical of Jeep with reduced overhangs and ground clearance of 200 mm plus off-road angles, 20 ° of attack, 32 ° of exit and 20 ° of back. To ensure versatility of use, there are extensive protections for the mechanical parts and the bodywork with a series of skid plates, shockproof and scratchproof bands and inserts in the lower part and the headlights mounted in a raised and protected position. To complete the whole there are then the large wheels with almost 70 cm in diameter, based on accredited rims of 18 inches.

It will be available with front-wheel drive for launch

In addition, although for the moment the Jeep Avenger is only available with front-wheel drive, it is equipped with the Selec-Terrain program which helps to get rid of the best on different terrains. This, applied here for the first time to a non-integral Jeep model, is accompanied by Hill Descent Control which helps to adjust the pace and maintain stability on descents. In detail, the Selec-Terrain offers six driving programs that include Normal for everyday driving, Eco for saving energy and Sport for dynamic driving plus the specialized ones Snow for snow Mud for mud and Sand for sandy surfaces.

The interior is functional and digital at the same time

Inside, the design is intended to recall and pay homage to traditional models such as Wrangler with solid and essential shapes: the services, including the air vents, are grouped in the center, around a 10.25-inch touch display. The numerous storage compartments offer a total of 34 liters of stowage space, with movable dividers and a foldable magnetic cover for the central one. Among the available accessories there will also be seats with massage function and panoramic roof. The boot has a capacity of 380 liters and the loading sill is placed at 72 cm from the ground. The tailgate, over one meter wide, has an optional power assisted opening.

The battery allows an autonomy of 400 km

The 400 V NMC 811 lithium-ion battery consists of 102 cells grouped into 17 modules, has 54 kWh of installed capacity combined with the first of the equally new engines made by Emotors, the joint venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding which it reaches 115 kW (157 hp) of power and 260 Nm of maximum torque. Avenger claims 400km WLTP of mileage which increases to 550km in the city. As for recharging, the maximum power that can be managed in direct current is 100 kW to accumulate energy available for 30 km in just three minutes, while in 24 minutes to go from 20% to 80% of the total battery capacity.