Jeep Avenger “e”, we tried the first electric SUV of the American brand

The electric Avenger, developed and produced in Europe, is the version of the baby SUV with which Jeep officially enters the era of zero-emission mobility and is destined to quickly make this new chapter known, because it fits into the urban SUV whose sales are constantly growing and because it is sold throughout the Old Continent, unlike the 1.2 Turbo available only in Italy and Spain. The strategy with which Jeep aims to become the greenest 4×4 brand already this year foresees the addition of two Bev models with an American passport to the Avenger: the pure and hard 4×4 Recon and the luxurious Wagoneer S SUV.

Jeep Avenger “e”, personal look and pleasant and functional interior

4.08 meters long, 1.78 meters wide and 1.53 meters high, ò’Avenger transmits the Jeep DNA with its appearance in which typical stylistic elements stand out such as the seven-slit grille, the trapezoidal wheel arches, the profile characterized by taut surfaces and vertical which, together with the ground clearance of 20 centimeters and the approach, departure and break-off angles drawn by the lower profile of the bodywork, benefit off-road driving. Despite the dimensions that fall within those typical of classic small cars, four people travel comfortably in the passenger compartment of the baby-SUV, especially those sitting in front. The size of the space does not affect that of the load area, whose basic capacity of 355 liters is in line with the standards of cars of similar dimensions to those of the Avenger. The furniture rewards glance and functionality. Merit of the minimalist design, the color combinations, the finish that camouflages some rigid plastic coatings, the ergonomics benefited by the many physical controls not hidden from view by digitization and, finally, by the numerous storage compartments. Compared to the petrol Avenger, the electric Avenger offers even more, since the absence of the gear lever replaced by the buttons for setting the single-speed modes located below the climate controls has created a large and useful cockpit in the center console, protected from a magnetic cover. The affected and fresh atmosphere of the passenger compartment is also rendered hi-tech by the 10.25” displays of the configurable instrumentation and infotainment, intuitive and customizable by repositioning the widgets, but which includes an unconvincing Tom Tom navigator.

Jeep Avenger “e”, x-ray and evolution of the species

The battery-powered baby-Jeep is based on the same platform as the 100-horsepower petrol version. The electric Avenger is currently offered only with front-wheel drive and is equipped with the first 400 V powertrain from Ecomotors, a joint-venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, which develops 156 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque, which allows it to reach 150 per hour and reach 100 per hour in 9” with a declared consumption of 15.4 kWh/100 km. The power supply is entrusted to a lithium-ion battery produced by Stellantis with a gross capacity of 54 kWh, which is recharged from 80% empty in half an hour in direct current to 100 kW and fully in five and a half hours in alternating current at 11 kW. The Avenger Bev promises a range of 400 kilometers in the combined cycle, which rises to 550 kilometers in the urban one. In particular, using the Eco configuration inserted in the Driving Mode system. The system offers two other modes, Normal and Sport, and integrates traction settings for snow, mud and sand. In addition there is also the system that controls the speed downhill. The all-wheel drive electric Avenger with twin-engine powertrain will also arrive next year.

Jeep Avenger “e”, come va

We drove the electric Avenger Summit a lot in urban contexts and on hilly roads and a little less on the motorway, but using all the car configurations, which determine specific power and torque peaks. In this regard it must be said that the Eco generates a temperament marked by linearity but meek, which becomes versatile and rather brilliant with the Normal while with the Sport it becomes very ready, obviously messing with the consumption balance. To make the best use of this Avenger, it is therefore necessary to adopt a predictive strategy by exploiting the method most suited to the driving situation in question. Consequently, in the stop & go gear, in order to maintain a good battery charge, it is advisable to set function B which makes the recovery of energy when slowing down more consistent. At the end of the test, we had an average consumption of 17.9 kWh/100 km. Dynamically, the Avenger Bev proves to be easy to handle in every situation, thanks also to the favorable turning radius which favors manoeuvring, as well as being reliable and comfortable.

Jeep Avenger “e”, how much it costs and which models it compares with

Compared to its petrol-powered sister, the electric Avenger is also offered in the “just” Avenger trim level which is the basis of the offer. The others are the Longitude, the Altitude and the Summit. The latter is that of the car we tested and in the standard equipment it offers, among other things, numerous Adas that generate a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system, automatic full LED headlights, 18″ alloy wheels electric tailgate, wireless charging and interaction for devices and keyless system. The prices in effect until the end of April range from 35,400 to 42,900 euros. This Avenger notably contrasts with the electric-powered variants of the DS 3, Hyundai Kona, Kia Niro, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 2008 ranges as well as the Smart #1 offered only as a Bev, albeit all slightly larger.