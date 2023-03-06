Listen to the audio version of the article

Personality to spare, a look adhering to the brand’s DNA even if under the skin the technology is that (and it is a good thing) of Psa origin, indeed, Stellantis. Here is the Jeep Avenger, the compact SUV of the US brand, just 4.08 meters long, 16 cm less than the no longer young Renegade Made in Italy. Built in Poland, based on the Cmp platform, that of Peugeot 208/2008, Opel Corsa and Mokka or Ds3 and other cars of the group which are offered in thermal or electric versions. This “multi energy” architecture has been updated to such an extent that the company has renamed the platform Stla Small (ie the entry level of the Euro-American group’s modular architectures). The subject of our test is the petrol version, available only in Italy and Spain while in the other countries it is electric only and is the first Jeep branded e-car for Europe.

The car convinces from the first contact. The baby Jeep is powered by the well-known 1.2-liter PureTech 3-cylinder turbo that delivers 100 horsepower and a torque of 205 Nm. It is a unit that Jeep called Gse, an acronym for Global small engine, but it has nothing to do with with Firefly / Gse power units used by, for example, Jeep Renegade or Fiat Tipo. The engine is the same as the Peugeot 2008 and other PSA/Stellantis models.

The gearbox is a six-speed manual: an anachronistic choice for a b-suv that has ambitions of being cool and modern. The automatic is not even available and this generates a sidereal gap between the petrol and electric versions. Avenger ideally doesn’t replace the bigger Renegade but in fact it will be inevitable that the Polish novelty will take some ground away from the no longer young Italian. Let’s go back to the car: the Avenger takes the best of PSA’s consolidated technical solutions and “jeepizzas” them both in style and in functionality. Despite the low horsepower, the car is quick and agile. And then there are the driving modes: Normal, Sport (here’s a bit of panache) ed Eco (low consumption, about 5.5 l/100 km, but a little lethargic). Since it wants to be a real Jeep despite the front-wheel drive (which is enough here) there are the methods: Sand, Neve e Mud. In short, the “avenger” is a nice “sub-urban”, built with non-rich materials (a lot of hard plastic) but exhibits that sense of spartan affectation that makes Jeep so much. And the DNA of the US brand is very evident throughout the stylistic language of the car. Chapter space on board: the front is very comfortable, behind for short trips we can not complain and the 350-litre trunk is also large in relation to the size. We liked the interior for its stylistic coherence and freshness. The infotainment system relies on a 10.25-inch display from which each function is governed with the help of buttons that activate the menus, but then to adjust the climate, for example, you need to tinker with the touch screens. The standard navigator by TomTom in is useless as are the Hei Jeep voice commands, but luckily there is Android Auto and wireless Carplay. The tested version is the top one called Summit which is very equipped (including keyless, ambient light, Acc) and costs 28,300 euros but it is necessary to add two-tone metallic (1,250) and the valid 1,000-euro JBL audio system is recommended. The range starts at 23 and 25 thousand euros respectively for the Longitude and Altitude trim levels.