Here it is the Tychy plant one hour drive from Krakow. This is where the pre-production phase of the Avenger, Jeep’s urban suv sport, began, which is scheduled to launch between February and March 2023. An industrial site that was built between 1972 and ’75 and which is currently , the 500 hybrid, the Lancia Ypsilon and the Abarth leave its assembly lines, in an industrial area of ​​2,345,848 m², of which 326,000 are reserved for production. In all, 2,200 people are employed. In Tychy, the workers work 40 hours a week. The production cycle is 17/20 cars per hour, therefore in a day it is possible to produce from a minimum of 136 up to a maximum of 160.

The factory manager also worked in Italy

In the brief limited visit to the new Aveneger production line, plant manager Tomasz accompanies us because he worked for six years both in Pomigliano d’Arco and in Grugliasco, before returning to Tychy in 2020 .. The actual production will begin in December. in view of the commercial launch which, as mentioned, will start three months later. Along the same lines it will be possible to assemble the entire range of Avenger engines, namely the battery one, but also the thermal with 1,200 cc PureTech 100 cc reserved for the Italian and Spanish markets and, perhaps but not yet official, the hybrid. . All this simply possible by programming only the correct sequence.

The dashboards are automatically inserted into the passenger compartment

The visit starts from the section that assembles the boards, a work done separately, including the customizations provided. The completed modules are then moved to a nearby line where the shells are still bare. Here a large mechanical arm inserts the dashboard into the cockpit of the Avenger, with two technicians, one for each door, who check the actual success of the operation. At this point we move to another part of the factory, where a large robotic limb inserts the windshield and the rear window: and here the worker really acts as a spectator, unless intervention is required. The bodysuits arrive on the line with the doors which are then removed, as always, in order to set up the interiors. They will only be reassembled at the end together with the speakers of the sound module.

The combination of body and floor in 70 seconds

We then witness what certainly turns out to be the most spectacular operation of car assembly: the combination of the body and the platform complete with powertrain and suspension. The first passes up and then stops: the underlying chassis is lifted by a car that brings it closer to the bodywork: the two half-parts are kept side by side and then fixed later. The automated operation takes between 70 and 80 seconds. And we come to the station of the lithium-ion battery pack: the module weighs 340 kg and has a gross capacity of 54 kWh. The whole includes 17 modules, with 102 cells.

The Avanger battery is of French production

The Avenger is equipped with a 400 v system, 11 kW on-board charging as standard and 100 kW power. Also present is the useful heat pump. Finally, the Avenger M3 powertrain, mounted at the front with front-wheel drive, is the first of a new family and is made in France: it is, in fact, built at the Trémery-Metz site in a joint venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy. -Somer holding. And so we arrive at the final part of the production of the Jeep suvino which, having completed the series of checks, is about to become part of the batch of cars that are part of the pre-production of the factory.