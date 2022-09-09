Listen to the audio version of the article

In the plans announced by the CEO of Jeep, Christin Meunier, in 2030 they will be sold in Europe where the weight of the brand in terms of units sold has gone from 10% in 2009 to 40% today, only electric models. Not to mention that one of the new electric models arriving, perhaps the most awaited, the baby Jeep called Avenger will be produced in Poland in Tychy, but at a later stage it will also debut in the Far East, that is in Japan and Korea. South.

The baby Jeep debuts in October at the Paris Motor Show

If the Avenger is the most awaited novelty among the ones announced by Jeep, which among other things will make its official public debut on October 17 at the Paris Motor Show, there is no shortage of appeal, two other new models unveiled which are the off- road Recon and the Wagoneer S. Both are electric and naturally 4×4, but compared to the Avenger they will debut in the course of 2023, with the first deliveries in 2024 in North America and subsequently will also arrive in Europe.

Recon recalls the Wrangler but will only be electric

The Jeep Recon refers to the Wrangler that will still remain in production, for the square shapes and also for the doors and the windshield that will be removable, as well as for the large wheels and obviously for the off-road skills that always promise to be of a high level: present , it is no coincidence that the Selec-Terrain traction management system, in addition to the electric axle lock technology to maximize traction and still a robust protection for the underbody and, finally, the tow hooks to always succeed in even the most difficult situations .

Sufficient autonomy even on off-road routes

The Recon will also have an electric sunroof and a navigation system with detailed guides to major off-road routes, including the Rubicon Trail. Jeep promises that the new Recon will be able to follow this itinerary that develops in the Sierra Nevada in California and is well known to enthusiasts, so much so that it gives its name to the Jeeps best equipped for off-roading. After the end of such a demanding journey, the Recon will have the autonomy to return to the city as well.

Wagoneer S, the luxury SUV with a sporting vocation

The Wagoneer S, on the other hand, is a somewhat particular Jeep: it is a luxury SUV but also a sporty one. The line, in fact, is slender, in addition to having a large rear wing and with performances that are expected to be breathtaking: the 600 hp of the electric motors should guarantee acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4 seconds. The autonomy, on the other hand, promises to be very important since it should also exceed 600 km.