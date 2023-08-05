Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Celebrate Engagement with Lavish Yacht Party in Italy

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Celebrate Engagement with Lavish Yacht Party

Positano, Italy – Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his fiancee, Lauren Sánchez, recently celebrated their engagement in grand style aboard a luxurious yacht worth nearly 500 million euros. The intimate affair, as reported by Page Six, was attended by a select group of VIP guests, including renowned figures such as Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kris Jenner, and Rania from Jordan.

The couple, who have been sailing the Mediterranean Sea for over two months, have spared no expense in exploring the breathtaking beauty of the Amalfi Coast. In addition to their recent visit to Positano, they have also ventured to other renowned destinations like Capri, Mallorca, and Cannes.

The yacht they have been traveling on, named Koru by Bezos, signifies “new beginnings.” This extraordinary vessel stretches a remarkable 127 meters in length and stands 70 meters tall. It can comfortably accommodate up to 18 passengers and is staffed by a crew of 40 dedicated employees. The ship boasts various luxurious amenities, including a jacuzzi, a massive pool, a movie theater, and even a helipad. Adding a personal touch, there is a wooden sculpture on the bow that resembles Lauren.

However, the yacht holds an even greater significance for the couple. It was on this opulent vessel that Bezos chose to propose to Sánchez. To seal the deal, he presented her with a stunning ring featuring a diamond between 25 and 30 carats, according to People magazine.

Bezos and Sánchez’s engagement party was a testament to their love and commitment. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple embarked on this new chapter of their lives in the most exquisite fashion, sharing moments of joy and celebration amidst the picturesque backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea.