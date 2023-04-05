Of all tech billionaires, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has seen his net worth fall the most in the past 12 months, a new Forbes ranking shows. MANDEL NAN/Contributor/Getty Images

The annual Forbes ranking of the world‘s richest people has some big winners and losers. Jeff Bezos’ net worth has fallen the most, down $57 billion from March 2022. With a fortune of 114 billion dollars (around 104 billion euros), he is still the third richest person in the world according to Forbes.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



It’s been a rough year for tech companies, and falling stock prices have severely drained their founders’ fortunes. Jeff Bezos’ net worth in particular has changed a lot.

Here’s how Jeff Bezos’ net worth has changed

Forbes published its on Tuesday annual ranking of the world‘s richest billionaires, and the list included the billionaire whose wealth has suffered the most over the past year: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Bezos’ net worth is down $57 billion from March last year but is still $114 billion, according to him Forbes is the third richest person in the world.

Amazon’s shares fell 50 percent in 2022, becoming the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value.

read too From the Lidl founder to the Biontech twins: These are the ten richest Germans

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk ranks second on the Forbes list with a net worth of $180 billion, and luxury goods conglomerate LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault stands with a net worth of $211 billion (around 193 billion euros) at the top.

This year’s list included 313 tech billionaires with a combined fortune of $1.9 trillion (around $1.7 trillion), versus 332 tech industry titans with $2.1 trillion in assets last year (according to Forbes). For 2021, which has been a hot year for the industry, Forbes identified 365 tech billionaires with one Record net worth of $2.5 trillion (around 2.1 trillion euros).

read too LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s fortune exceeds $200 billion business/vermoegen-von-lvmh-chef-bernard-arnault-ueber-200-milliarden-dollar/”>

The year 2023 has also gotten off to a rocky start for Amazon. CEO Andy Jassy, ​​who took over the company after Bezos resigned in July 2021, announced in January that the company would cut 18,000 jobs, marking the largest job cuts in its history. In March, Jassy said Amazon would lay off an additional 9,000 employees to become a “leaner” company.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.