Business

Jeff Bezos in Italy: spotted in Paraggi (Liguria) with two yachts

Jeff Bezos in Italy: spotted in Paraggi (Liguria) with two yachts

Jeff Bezos in Italy with two prestigious yachts

Jeff Bezos sighted in Italy. The founder, owner and president of Amazon is at anchor in front of Paraggi with two prestigious yachts. It’s about the Kori boat with the widest sails in the world, and a value of 500 million; while the second vessel is the Abeana on which the current wife of the billionaire entrepreneur arrived by helicopter. on yacht even water games. The two units have been in Genoa for work carried out at the Pesto shipyards and are now at anchor. The news was reported by Levante News. Subscribe to the newsletter

