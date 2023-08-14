Jeff Bezos Joins the Billionaires’ Bunker in Exclusive Miami Island Purchase

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has made headlines with his recent purchase of a property on an exclusive artificial island in Miami. Known as “the billionaires’ bunker,” the island is home to a growing list of celebrities, including Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump with her husband, Jared Kushner.

According to Fortune and Bloomberg magazine, Bezos will be paying a staggering $68 million for the three-bedroom beachfront home, situated on a 2.8-acre lot. This high-profile purchase comes as Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in 2021, aiming to redirect his focus towards philanthropy and other personal projects.

The previous owner of the property, as listed on Miami-Dade property records, is MTM Star International. While Bezos’ name does not appear as the official owner on the county website, it does acknowledge that the property was sold in June. Guillermo Olmedillo, administrator of Indian Creek Village, was unable to provide any further information regarding the purchase. It is worth noting that the village boasts a country club and its own police force.

County records reveal that the property had been previously sold for $1.4 million back in 1982. The mansion spans an impressive 9,300 square feet and includes a pool. Built in 1965 and expanded upon in 1985, the property caught the attention of Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, who had been actively searching for a new or renovated mansion in the Miami area. Sources cited by real estate news portal The Real Deal (TRD) claim that the search coincided with Sánchez’s visit to Miami in May for the Formula One Grand Prix.

Intriguingly, reports from TRD suggest that Bezos may have also explored houses on La Gorce Island, Star Island, and North Bay Road in Miami Beach, indicating his potential interest in acquiring additional properties.

Bezos will find himself amidst a community of other billionaires on the well-guarded Indian Creek island, including Carl Icahn and hedge funder Eddie Lampert. Notable fellow homeowners on the island include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias, and car dealer mogul Norman Braman.

With this latest acquisition, Bezos continues to make waves in both the business and real estate worlds. As he surrounds himself with other high-profile figures, the Amazon founder’s presence on “the billionaires’ bunker” further adds to the island’s prestige and allure.

Source: AP

