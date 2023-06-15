Jeff Bezos: This photo shows the billionaire on his super yacht

Another hot summer for yachts awaits us.
Recent photos show Jeff Bezos with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez on a yacht in Portofino.
According to media reports, the yacht is Bezos’ $500 million yacht Koru, which put to sea in February.
The hot yacht summer is already in full swing in the Italian municipality of Portofino.
A series of photos taken on June 12 show Jeff Bezos with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez at one Yacht on the Italian Riviera. She’s seen leaning against a flagpole and trying different poses while Bezos snaps some photos with his phone.
You’d think they were just an ordinary couple on vacation, but then you’d have to remember that this isn’t just any billionaire, and it’s not just any boat: it’s the third richest billionaire in the world, and according to multiple media reports, was born the photos on Bezos’ $500 million yacht.
Bezos aboard a 400-foot yacht
The 417-foot ship (roughly 127 meters) that bears the name Koru carries, set sail for the first time in February. In 2022, the Netherlands almost had to tear down a historic bridge to let the ship pass through Rotterdam.“>
External content not available
Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .
It’s hard to spot from a distance, but it looks like Bezos is wearing his signature aviator shades. 2019’s iconic $260 octopus-print swim trunks aren’t featured this time.
Bezos and Sanchez were photographed on the yacht off the Spanish coast in May, shortly after attending the Coachella festival. The two are now yachting summer experts: in 2019 they made headlines when they partied with Lloyd Blankfein and Karlie Kloss on David Geffen’s yacht Rising Sun off the Spanish coast.
And you can’t see it in this recent series of photos, but Bezos’ yacht is adorned with a female bust speculated to be modeled after Sanchez.
Bezos did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request for comment.
External content not available
Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .