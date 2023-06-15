Jeff Bezos: This photo shows the billionaire on his super yacht

Jeff Bezos on board his yacht, along with his partner Lauren Sanchez. MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

Another hot summer for yachts awaits us. Recent photos show Jeff Bezos with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez on a yacht in Portofino. According to media reports, the yacht is Bezos’ $500 million yacht Koru, which put to sea in February.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The hot yacht summer is already in full swing in the Italian municipality of Portofino.

A series of photos taken on June 12 show Jeff Bezos with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez at one Yacht on the Italian Riviera. She’s seen leaning against a flagpole and trying different poses while Bezos snaps some photos with his phone.

You’d think they were just an ordinary couple on vacation, but then you’d have to remember that this isn’t just any billionaire, and it’s not just any boat: it’s the third richest billionaire in the world, and according to multiple media reports, was born the photos on Bezos’ $500 million yacht.

Bezos aboard a 400-foot yacht

The 417-foot ship (roughly 127 meters) that bears the name Koru carries, set sail for the first time in February. In 2022, the Netherlands almost had to tear down a historic bridge to let the ship pass through Rotterdam.

Bezos and Sanchez hanging out in Portofino. Foto: MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings