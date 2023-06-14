Home » Jeff Bezos: This photo shows the billionaire on his super yacht
Business

Jeff Bezos: This photo shows the billionaire on his super yacht

by admin
Jeff Bezos: This photo shows the billionaire on his super yacht

Jeff Bezos on board his yacht, along with his partner Lauren Sanchez.
MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

Another hot summer for yachts awaits us.

Recent photos show Jeff Bezos with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez on a yacht in Portofino.

According to media reports, the yacht is Bezos’ $500 million yacht Koru, which put to sea in February.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The hot yacht summer is already in full swing in the Italian municipality of Portofino.

A series of photos taken on June 12 show Jeff Bezos with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez at one Yacht on the Italian Riviera. She’s seen leaning against a flagpole and trying different poses while Bezos snaps some photos with his phone.

You’d think they were just an ordinary couple on vacation, but then you’d have to remember that this isn’t just any billionaire, and it’s not just any boat: it’s the third richest billionaire in the world, and according to multiple media reports, was born the photos on Bezos’ $500 million yacht.

Bezos aboard a 400-foot yacht

The 417-foot ship (roughly 127 meters) that bears the name Koru carries, set sail for the first time in February. In 2022, the Netherlands almost had to tear down a historic bridge to let the ship pass through Rotterdam.

read too

The bridge in Rotterdam that was supposed to be dismantled for Jeff Bezos’ new superyacht is not demolished after all – now the ship is stuck
“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

It’s hard to spot from a distance, but it looks like Bezos is wearing his signature aviator shades. 2019’s iconic $260 octopus-print swim trunks aren’t featured this time.

Bezos and Sanchez were photographed on the yacht off the Spanish coast in May, shortly after attending the Coachella festival. The two are now yachting summer experts: in 2019 they made headlines when they partied with Lloyd Blankfein and Karlie Kloss on David Geffen’s yacht Rising Sun off the Spanish coast.

read too

business/jeff-bezos-hat-eine-einzige-amazon-aktie-fuer-115-dollar-gekauft-es-ist-der-erste-kauf-seit-ueber-zwei-jahrzehnten/”>
Jeff Bezos has bought a single Amazon share for $115, his first purchase in over two decades

And you can’t see it in this recent series of photos, but Bezos’ yacht is adorned with a female bust speculated to be modeled after Sanchez.

Bezos did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request for comment.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

See also  Complete guide to car servicing

You may also like

Shell is back on the oil business and...

Come on Italy? The centrists are back. New...

These are the most successful Netflix series in...

Incorrect condominium expenses breakdown: how to notice and...

Energetic refurbishment: These measures are funded by the...

new truce in Sudan, time for negotiations

Residential construction: “Affordable housing only through lower standards”

Afternoon of Rai 1, Caterina Balivo in pole...

Leopard manufacturer: “Krauss-Maffei Wegmann” is now history

G20: GDP accelerates to 0.9%, Italy grows to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy