Jennifer Aniston told the online portal “Popsugar“that she spent her first Friends paycheck on a $13,000 classic car. She said she had wanted to buy the old Mercedes for over two years. However, after she rode it twice, it broke.

actress Jennifer Aniston said she got her first paycheck from the sitcom „Friends“ on a $13,000 vintage car that broke down almost immediately.

Aniston, who starred on the hit sitcom for ten years, said 2021 im Podcast „Ladies First with Laura Brown“ von Instylethat she wanted to buy the Mercedes 270 SL for two years and seized the opportunity after she had her big break on Friends.

“It just sat there saying ‘for sale’ for about two years. And I remember thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could buy this car one day?’ And after the first year of Friends I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to buy this classic car because I’ve always loved this car.’ I don’t remember how much it cost. It could have been around $13,000.”

“I was the sucker who ended up buying it”

In a new video interview with Popsugar, that was shared on Tiktokthe Murder Mystery 2 star said the cream-colored car broke down after two trips.

During the Instyle podcast interview, Aniston said she tried to get it repaired so the car could continue to be used.

“Maybe it really was just the shell of a car and I was the sucker who ended up buying it,” she said. “I had to put a lot of work into this car just to make it run a block.”

